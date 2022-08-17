WALLIX ANNOUNCES EXPANSION PLAN IN NORTH AMERICA

WALLIX , the cybersecurity firm named a leader by Gartner , announced its continued growth plans across the USA , underpinned by two strategic hires ➡ Let's meet at the Gartner IAM Summit , in Las Vegas , on August 22nd to 24th !

WALLIX has recruited two US-based executives and is in the process of developing key strategic alliances and forging new reseller partnerships to reinforce its "Channel First" sales model in the Americas.

New executives Walter Lewis , SVP Americas Sales, and Richard A Weeks, SVP Global Alliances & Americas Channels, will expand WALLIX revenue and market presence in the United States of America and Canada .

PARIS, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WALLIX, (Euronext: ALLIX) a European cybersecurity software publisher and expert in access and identity solutions, creator of the WALLIX PAM4ALL unified solution, has today announced its continued growth plans across the USA, underpinned by two strategic hires. The company has recruited US-based executives and is in the process of developing key strategic alliances and forging new reseller partnerships to reinforce its "Channel First" sales model in the Americas. New executives Walter Lewis, SVP Americas Sales, and Richard A Weeks, SVP Global Alliances & Americas Channels, will expand WALLIX revenue and market presence in the United States of America and Canada.

"We are extremely pleased to announce that Walter and Richard have joined the WALLIX Team." said Didier Lesteven, Senior VP Sales Operations - Strategic Countries at WALLIX. "Bringing this level of executive talent on board will help us realize our goal of expanding revenue and market presence in the USA and Canada. Our expectation is to increase our international turnover by a factor of 7.5 by the end of 2025, mainly driven by our expansion in the Americas. Their experience in Identity Security sales, alliances and channels will help both our credibility and sales acceleration."

Walter Lewis is an experienced security sales executive, who started his career in technical project management, before making the move to professional services delivery leadership. Walter's transition from delivery into go-to-market responsibilities began while leading the North America information security practice, focusing on Identity and Access Management, Threat Vulnerability Management, and Governance, Risk and Compliance.

"I'm honored to join WALLIX at this critical point to help lead our sales and marketing expansion across the Americas and Canada." said Walter Lewis, Senior VP Sales USA at WALLIX. " Our scalable, integrated PAM4ALL solution is perfectly positioned to help both traditional IT, as well as operational technology (OT) customers on their Zero Trust journey, by simplifying Privileged Access Management (PAM) deployments, while providing the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) in the PAM market. Our 2022 plan includes continued expansion of key reseller and Managed Service Provider (MSP) relationships, adding territory sales staff and scaling our geographical coverage."

Richard Weeks is an Identity Security indirect sales veteran, with a history of creating and managing effective technology alliances and implementing channel sales programs for global cyber firms. Richard began his tech career as a secure mainframe computer operator in the US Air Force and has represented well-known identity focused firms for the past twenty years.

"It's my privilege to join the team at WALLIX and help drive the increased visibility and market acceptance of the award winning PAM4ALL solution across our global technology alliances and Americas channel partners." said Richard Weeks, SVP Global Alliances & Americas Channels at WALLIX. "I am fortunate to have been involved as a pioneer with many of the early PAM market vendors and I have experienced firsthand the explosive growth of the Identity Security industry. The forecast for continued exponential growth in the global PAM market bodes well for WALLIX, considering our product simplicity and ease of deployment, our channel-first reputation and acknowledged European PAM market leadership. These factors will help us aggressively expand our presence across the USA and Canada."

Let's meet at the Gartner IAM Summit:

In Las Vegas

On August 22nd to 24th

Booth #629

Don't miss Didier Lesteven and Richard A Weeks speaking in an Executive Technology Strategy Session: "How to Overcome PAM Complexity & Reduce Cost" on 24th August at 9:45 am

Discount code: IAM17EDC

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in digital Identity and Access Security Solutions, named a leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management. WALLIX PAM4ALL, the unified privilege management solution, enables companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. It guarantees detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. The solution also ensures compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. WALLIX PAM4ALL Recognized as the Best PAM Solution on the Market by the US Analyst Firm Frost & Sullivan. WALLIX PAM4ALL is distributed through a network of more than 300 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 2000 organizations in securing their digital transformation.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

