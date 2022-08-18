Angeles Investors To Recognize Top Funders & Venture Capital Firms Investing in Hispanic and Latinx Startups with 2022 Angeles Estrellas Award

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeles Investors – the investor community finding, funding and growing the most promising Hispanic and Latinx ventures – is pleased to recognize the 2022 Angeles Estrellas award recipients . Awardees, attendees and the industry at large will convene in-person at the Awards in Chicago, Illinois, August 19, 2022, to recognize the top funders and venture capital firms investing in Hispanic and Latinx startups. This year's honorees exemplify leadership in not only investing in top startups but also investing in founders who are among the fastest growing segments in the U.S. economy.

"It's exciting to see the number of top funders and venture capital groups investing in Latino startups grow!"

This year's Q3 event will take place August 18-19 , across multiple sites in Chicago at Google's Chicago Office, Northern Trust, the Chicago Booth Gleacher Center and Wintrust. The Estrellas awards dinner and cocktails are being sponsored by Goldman Sachs and First Bank Chicago, respectively . Accredited investors will have an opportunity to hear a few of America's top startups pitch for funding. Click here to view the full agenda .

"It's exciting to see the number of top funders and venture capital groups investing in Latino startups grow!" In 2020, we started Angeles Investors with the goal of making the venture capital industry aware of all the Latino startup community has to offer. Fast forward two years, we now have a list of 40 Estrellas who are helping us to achieve this goal, and we're just getting started," said Adela Cepeda, Angeles Investors Board Chair and Director at BMO Financial Corporation .

It's been a priority of Chingona Ventures to provide access and opportunity to the Latino startup community, where gaining access to funding — the necessary fuel to grow their companies – is a constant struggle.

"I've been fortunate to benefit from having the Latinx community support me in the early days of raising a fund, including many Angeles members. We need organizations like ours to invest and support the startup community where founders receive less than 1% of all venture capital funding," said Samara Mejia Hernandez, Founding Partner at Chingona Ventures.

Nominations for the Angeles Estrellas award are solicited from Angeles members , partners and the general public. Awardees are evaluated on the quantity of startups invested in, total dollars invested and their commitment to the Hispanic and Latinx startup ecosystem.

View original content:

SOURCE Angeles Investors