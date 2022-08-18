CiviCO Announces 2022-2023 Colorado Governor's Fellows

The Go-to List of Leaders who Positively Impact the State of Colorado

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CiviCO , a nonprofit that cultivates civic-minded leaders, announced 29 Colorado business executives and community leaders as 2022-23 Colorado Governor's Fellows. The Colorado Governor's Fellowship program prepares private and nonprofit sector leaders for opportunities to deepen their understanding of Colorado state government and statewide public policy issues.

"I am thrilled to welcome the newest cohort of Governor's Fellows through the continued partnership between CiviCO and the Colorado Governor's Office. These fellows will gain valuable experience from this program and go on to help ensure Colorado is the best place to live, work and run or start a business," said Governor Jared Polis.

This year's Governor's Fellows are:

Betsy Bair , Community Hospital Mara Brosy-Wiwchar , Onward Energy Jamie Brown , Colorado Springs Health Foundation Patrick Byrne , Denver Kids, Inc. Briah Carey , DaVita Kidney Care Karen Cheser , Durango School District Tyescha Clark, Inside Out Youth Services Scott Michael Clements , Retired Executive Charles Gilford III , City and County of Denver Antonio Huerta , Southern Colorado Regional Director for U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper Andrew Klosterman , Peak Beverage Sam Knaizer, BPX Energy Stephanie Knight , Senior Hub Byron Kominek , Jack's Solar Garden Developments Lulu Lantzy , Emily Griffith Technical College Marvin Lee , PureLee Redefined Sid Makkar , Arrowmark Partners Sarah Jane Maxted , Deloitte Nicole Milo , Centura Health Latrina Ollie , Solid Rock Community Development Corporation Alexandra Peterson , Markle Foundation Sarah Plastino , Sarah Plastino Consulting Paul Reich , The Center for Mental Health Scott Richardson , South Metro Fire Rescue Nathaniel Robinson , Leaf Global Fintech Andrew Rubin , Greenberg Traurig, LLP Sharon Schneider , Integrated Capital Strategies, LLC David Thurow , Prosono Megan Wilson , Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation

Since 2016, CiviCO has graduated 122 fellows who are now leading and serving predominantly across the state of Colorado. The program enables participants to shadow members of the Polis Administration and various statewide agencies, while working on real-time public policy projects.

"The program is committed to creating platforms for leaders to grow from a place of seeking to understand Colorado's rural/urban divide, and the value of diversity of thought, civic engagement and multi-sector leadership," said Ryan Heckman, co-chairman of CiviCO.

To learn more about the program, please visit www.livecivico.org

View original content:

SOURCE CiviCO