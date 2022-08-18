KEYCORP ANNOUNCES 2023 QUARTERLY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATES

CLEVELAND, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced plans to host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates:

Fourth quarter 2022 – Thursday, January 19 th at 10:00am ET

First quarter 2023 – Thursday, April 20 th at 10:00am ET

Second quarter 2023 – Thursday, July 20 th at 10:00am ET

Third quarter 2023 – Thursday, October 19 th at 10:00am ET

The financial results are scheduled to be released before the market opens on the dates noted above, and the live audio webcast of the conference call and presentation materials will be available at www.key.com/ir. Dial-in information will be provided at a later date. If you are unable to join any of the live conference calls, or wish to hear a re-broadcast, access www.key.com/ir and select Quarterly Earnings Results.

For more information contact:

Investor Relations: Vernon Patterson, 216.689.0520, vernon_patterson@keybank.com

Investor Relations: Melanie Kaiser, 216.689.4545, melanie_s_kaiser@keybank.com

Media: Susan Donlan, 216.471.3133, susan_e_donlan@keybank.com

KeyCorp's roots trace nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187.0 billion at June 30, 2022. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

