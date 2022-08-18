The Pacific Financial Group to Host Financial Advisor Growth Formula Workshops Around the Country

Interactive events will deliver timely new client acquisition and practice growth strategies to financial advisors utilizing retirement plan brokerage windows and in-plan advice.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Financial Group (TPFG), a wealth management innovator and leader in Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management (SDBA) announced it will be hosting 13 regional financial advisor education and networking events in September and October 2022.

The event series entitled SDBA & In-Plan Advice: A Growth Formula Workshop is designed to demystify and educate financial advisors on Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management and the coming trend toward providing In-Plan advice to retirement plan participants. Brokerage windows are now open in well over 100,000 workplace 401k, 403b, and 457 plans across the country, and the list of open plans grows every day. This provides financial advisors with one of the most innovative and rewarding practice growth opportunities the industry has seen in decades. A dedicated website has been launched at www.GrowWithTPFG.com.

"With recent turmoil affecting the global financial markets, advisors nationwide are once again educating themselves on new ways to deepen their client relationships. Retirement plan brokerage windows, SDBA, In-Plan Advice, and our Strategy PLUS suite of Model Portfolios are a powerful combination which can supercharge an advisory practice," said Cory Kendall, Chief Revenue Officer for TPFG. "Through these workshops, we're bringing our vast expertise and proven SDBA playbook directly to financial advisors who are ready to scale and accelerate their businesses."

Underpinning TPFG's SDBA program is Strategy PLUS, a multi-strategy, multi-manager platform that leverages the intellectual capital of leading investment managers including Capital Group | American Funds®, Fidelity Investments®, BlackRock®, JPMorgan, PIMCO, Janus-Henderson, Invesco, BNY Mellon, MFS, Meeder, and Counterpoint. These relationships allow TPFG to feature the attributes of those managers and incorporate specific strategies that range from Active to Passive and Strategic to Tactical. The strategies are available to advisors inside Strategy PLUS and the result is more product choice that empowers investors to save more, behave better, and improve investment outcomes.

SDBA & In-Plan Advice Growth Formula Workshop locations and dates:

Scottsdale, AZ – September 27

Tucson, AZ – September 29

Santa Clara, CA – October 4

Troy, MI – October 4

Houston, TX – October 4

Dallas, TX – October 5

Denver, CO – October 6

Walnut Creek – October 6

Aventura, FL – October 18

Roseville, CA – October 18

Fairfax, VA – October 19

Portland, OR – October 20

Oakbrook, IL – October 26

Learn more about your local complimentary TPFG Growth Formula Workshop and register at www.GrowWithTPFG.com. All advisors are welcome, but registration is limited. To request a future workshop in your location, please email marketingteam@tpfg.com.

About Pacific Financial Group

Founded in 1984, The Pacific Financial Group, Inc. (TPFG) is a SEC registered investment advisory firm and dynamic wealth management innovator that focuses on the group retirement space. The firm was an early pioneer in the evolution of Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management (SDBA) for 401(k), 403(b), and 457 plans. Strategy PLUS is the firm's flagship investment platform that offers a unique blend of choice, talent, and sophisticated modeling not found in traditional retirement plans. The firm also offers Separately Managed Accounts, Core Retirement Optimization, and a Variable Annuity Program. See www.tpfg.com.

