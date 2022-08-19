Happsy's 2022 Labor Day Sale Starts Today with 20% Discount on All Mattresses

Big savings and interest-free financing via PayPal.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happsy , the certified organic bed-in-a-box company, announced today a 20% discount with code LaborDay20 on all mattresses as part of their annual Labor Day sale.

The sustainable online mattress brand uses the highest quality domestic and imported materials approved by GOTS and MADE SAFE for their certified organic mattresses, which are manufactured with strict environmental standards and with a "comfort inspired by nature" design that is not only better for the planet, but also provides excellent comfort, contouring to every curve of the body.

With a significant focus on environmental and sustainable efforts, Happsy is a proud member of 1% for the Planet donating one percent (or more) of their annual gross mattress sales to approved environmental organizations. Also, Happsy is a member and supporter of The Conservation Alliance, a coalition of more than 250 like-minded businesses that pool resources to fund and advocate for protecting North America's wild places.

Happsy is the perfect solution for consumers who are either transitioning to an organic lifestyle, are looking to upgrade their current mattress, or simply just want a higher-quality, more comfortable and convenient bed-in-a-box.

Happsy is an online mattress brand focused exclusively on offering high-quality, certified organic mattresses and bedding at affordable prices. Recognized by Good Housekeeping as the "Best Organic Boxed Mattress" to Buy Online in 2021, all Happsy mattresses, toppers, and other bedding products are certified to the rigorous organic and non-toxic standards of the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and MADE SAFE. Produced in the U.S. using the highest quality domestic and imported materials approved by GOTS and MADE SAFE without ever using polyurethane foam, formaldehyde, pesticides, GMO's, adhesives, flame retardants, or other toxic or questionable chemicals. In addition, all Happsy mattresses are GREENGUARD Gold certified and UL Formaldehyde Free Validated, and all Happsy latex is GOLS or FSC Preferred by Nature Rainforest Alliance certified. Happsy is also a member and supporter of One Percent for the Planet, Women's Voices for the Earth, and American Sustainable Business Network. Learn more at Happsy.com

