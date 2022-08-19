Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. Announces $50 Million Equity Purchase Agreement

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) ("Orbital") today announced a standby equity purchase agreement (SEPA) with Yorkville Advisors Global LP ("Yorkville") that will allow the company to sell up to $50 million of shares of common stock over the next 18 months.

"This equity facility will allow us the flexibility and ability to supplement our cash flow from operations, if necessary, and represents a significant relationship with a new financial partner in Yorkville Advisors," said Jim O'Neil, Vice Chairman and CEO of Orbital. "This SEPA will give us the right, but not the obligation to sell up to $50 million of shares of common stock at our request, subject to the terms and limitations set forth in the agreement."

Spartan Capital Securities LLC acted as the sole placement agent on this transaction.

About Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc.

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) is a diversified infrastructure services platform, providing engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in three operating segments; electric power, telecommunications, and renewables.

Beginning in April 2021, Orbital Infrastructure Group transformed its infrastructure strategy with the acquisitions of GTS and Front Line Power Construction, the company's telecommunications and electric power segment platforms, as well as three synergistic "tuck in" acquisitions (IMMCO, Inc, Full Moon Telecom, and Coax Fiber Solutions) and the divestiture of its legacy Orbital Gas Systems business. The Company is now positioned to profitably grow its infrastructure services platform for years to come, organically and through synergistic acquisitions to capitalize on strong multi-year end market drivers in the industries we serve.

Orbital Infrastructure Group is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value, by striving to exceed our customers' expectations, building a diverse workforce, and making a positive difference in the lives of our employees and the communities in which we operate, and contributing to reducing the carbon footprint through the services we provide.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the expected use of proceeds. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its periodic reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K filed in 2020 and 2021, as well as the risks identified in the shelf registration statement and the prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Orbital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

