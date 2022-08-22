CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Enochian Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 26, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Enochian BioSciences, Inc. ("Enochian") (NASDAQ: ENOB) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between January 17, 2018 and June 27, 2022.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Enochian includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's co-founder and inventor Serhat Gumrukcu was engaged in a variety of frauds; (2) Gumrukcu was not a licensed doctor anywhere in the world; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Gumrukcu's purported contributions to the Company lacked a reasonable basis; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company had overstated its commercial prospects; (6) Gumrukcu had improperly diverted approximately $20 million from Enochian to entities he owned; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: September 26, 2022

Aggrieved Enochian investors only have until September 26, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

