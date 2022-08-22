Shield AI Announces Francois Chadwick as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield AI, the fast-growing defense technology company building AI pilots for aircraft, today announced that Francois Chadwick has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

Chadwick brings more than 30 years of financial experience, serving in executive roles at Uber, KPMG, and Volta. While at Uber, he grew the finance team from 20 to 1,100 people, launched finance and accounting operations in 100 countries, and took the company public – achieving a marketing capitalization of $120 billion.

"During our search for a Chief Financial Officer, the team considered numerous public company CFOs, tech CFOs, bankers, and finance professionals – each with distinguished backgrounds and keen interest in joining Shield AI. Francois stood out for his deep technical expertise, embrace of our shared values, and his unique experiences – including taking companies public and building great organizations from scratch," said Ryan Tseng, Shield AI's CEO.

Prior to joining Uber, Chadwick was the National Tax Leader of Emerging Growth Practice at KPMG, where he focused on global hyper-growth tech companies; he served as CEO of the consulting firm Taxaccord LLC; and held positions at BDO, Jefferson Wells and Pricewaterhouse Coopers. He graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from Liverpool John Morres University.

"Shield AI is one of only a handful of companies in the world working to deliver technology that is essential to global stability and peace. I'm thrilled to be joining this world-class team and look forward to leveraging my career experiences to ensure the success of the company and its noble mission," said Chadwick.

About Shield AI

Shield AI is a venture-backed company built around a team of proven executives, warfighters with relevant national security experience, and world-class AI engineers. The company has offices in San Diego, Washington D.C., Dallas, and Abu Dhabi. Shield AI's products and people are currently in the field actively supporting operations with the U.S. Department of Defense and allies. For more information, visit www.shield.ai.

