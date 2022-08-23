BUILT BRANDS AND BYU FOOTBALL ANNOUNCE CONTINUED PARTNERSHIP

New Season Opens with Introduction of the CougarTail Puff Bar

Players to Receive a Bite of Each Bar Sold

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BUILT Brands, LLC, celebrates year two of its historic NIL partnership with Brigham Young University athletes, introducing the high protein CougarTail Puff Bar and pledging 15 percent of its sales to the company's continued commitment to Cougar football players. Proceeds from the new CougarTail Bars will be in addition to the commitment BUILT made to athletes last year as part of new NCAA name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules that allowed BUILT to employ all BYU players, which included providing an amount equal to full tuition for walk-ons, or athletes who play without a scholarship.

The BYU CougarTail is a 16-inch maple bar served at major university athletic events, and according to Nick Greer, BUILT Brand's owner and CEO, "BYU fans love them almost as much as they do their athletic teams. Our new CougarTail Puff Bar — with its maple chocolate coating — is the closest a fan can come to putting the legendary CougarTail in your pocket without making a mess. What's more, each sale will directly support Cougar Football and provide an opportunity for every Cougar fan to get involved in NIL. It will also introduce individuals outside of Cougar Nation to the great taste one of Utah's most famous confections."

One year ago, BUILT and BYU rocked the sporting world with an announcement that defined the potential of the NIL, demonstrating how the new rules could benefit the whole team, rather than one or two superstar players, by employing individual athletes. "We especially wanted to focus on those heroic young men who show up and perform every day and are not on scholarships," said Greer. "They are athletes who beyond having to worry about school work, making the team, and spending hours on the field, often have to hold down a job—even two. BYU has a rich legacy of walk-on players whose sacrifice has been the bedrock of a winning tradition."

In a special event for players at LaVell Edwards Stadium, Saturday, August 20, Greer announced the financial support for the 2022-23 season and asked his 123 Royal Blue employees to accept two assignments — the first to serve as ambassadors of the new CougarTail Bar, helping the company introduce it to the world, and the second to "feed millions and millions of kids" by promoting #builtforgood and supporting the Five.12 Foundation.

"Together, we're going to fuel the future," Greer told the players. According to the CEO, "We're going to have every player of one of America's premier collegiate football dynasties out inspiring not only Cougar Nation but the world." The company's long-term vision is to grow the platform for service and engagement.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said, "We are grateful for BUILT Brand's continued innovation and support for our Built4Life program that helps empower players to build upon a foundation of love, learning and service. Nick's vision, like our own, focuses on the whole and elevating everyone around us. We look forward to this next chapter of our relationship, providing even more player development opportunities for our entire team as we prepare for life well beyond the football field. We are excited to be part of the new #builtforgood campaign and love how the CougarTail Bar so uniquely reflects a popular tradition of BYU sporting events and the taste of Cougar Nation."

Please visit BUILT.com to find out more about BUILT for Good and how you can help feed/fuel kids.

BUILT Brands, LLC, manufactures the next generation of nutrition bars for high-performance living. As convenient as they are decadent, BUILT Bars are the perfect solution for a balanced diet and those who are counting calories and want to curb their cravings.

