Hydrating lemon water brand and tennis star team up in New York City pop-up ahead of 2022 US Open

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Perfect , the fastest-growing brand in the enhanced water category*, announced today its partnership with 2017 US Open Champion and 7-time WTA singles champion Sloane Stephens . An avid fan of Lemon Perfect from her first sip, Stephens has teamed up with the brand as an investor and ambassador to accelerate Lemon Perfect's rise toward its goal of becoming the number one brand in the multibillion-dollar enhanced water category by market share.

Former US Open Tennis Champion Sloane Stephens Joins Lemon Perfect as Investor & Spokeswoman (PRNewswire)

As tennis fans across the globe turn their attention to the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships , Stephens' partnership with Lemon Perfect highlights a perfect match between the star athlete and the delicious and refreshing lemon water. Lemon Perfect will also join Stephens philanthropically by serving as the official hydration partner for her non-profit organization, the Sloane Stephens Foundation , and supporting her Doc & Glo Scholarship, which she established in honor of her grandparents. Founded by Stephens in 2013, the Sloane Stephens Foundation inspires children through tennis and education to change the narrative of poverty, health inequity, and educational underdevelopment.

"I've loved Lemon Perfect since my first sip a few years ago," said Stephens. "It's important to have healthy, delicious, on-the-go beverage choices, and Lemon Perfect checks all those boxes. As an investor, I'm happy to put my support behind a brand that shares my vision for a healthier, more equitable world, and as ambassador, I look forward to introducing more people to my favorite beverage."

New Yorkers and tennis fans arriving for the US Open are invited to join Lemon Perfect for a pop-up experience on Friday, August 26th to introduce Sloane's fans to the hydrating lemon water brand. The activation will be taking place from 4:00PM - 5:30PM ET, with more surprises from Sloane to be announced soon.

"We're honored to have Sloane join our Lemon Perfect team as an investor and spokeswoman for great-tasting healthy hydration," said Lemon Perfect CEO and Founder Yanni Hufnagel. "Sloane's championship-level grit, unbounded positivity, and commitment to providing more opportunities to underserved children through education and sports serve as a great North Star for all of our stakeholders, and we are excited for her lemon-powered run at this year's US Open."

In April, Lemon Perfect announced the closing of a $31 million Series A headlined by internationally celebrated award-winning artist and entrepreneur Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. The financing brought Lemon Perfect's total valuation to over $100 million in less than three years from the company's selling its first bottle.

About Lemon Perfect:

Lemon Perfect is a great-tasting and hydrating flavored lemon water with zero sugar and no artificial flavors or sweeteners. Powered by squeezed organic lemons, Lemon Perfect contains electrolytes from potassium and is packed with vitamin C, making healthy hydration more convenient, delicious, and refreshing than ever.

Lemon Perfect is widely considered by industry insiders to be one of the most scalable, exciting, and innovative emerging beverages in the marketplace. The company's mission is to promote healthy hydration and deliver the joy of flavor—anytime, anywhere, and for everyone. Lemon Perfect is available at retailers nationwide, on Amazon, and on lemonperfect.com. The Lemon Perfect company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

*Source: IRi Total MULO YTD Period Ending August 7, 2022

Lemon Perfect (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lemon Perfect