Synthesized Partners with BigID to Eliminate the Risk of Sharing Sensitive Data

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthesized , the high-quality data generation company, today announced a partnership with BigID , the leading data intelligence platform, to deliver a solution that allows teams to easily generate, mask, subset, and repopulate sensitive data eliminating the risks of data leakage.

Data-driven innovation is central for companies to stay ahead and thrive; however, regulatory compliance restricts how they can share and access their data, slowing release cycles or even creating regulatory risk. With this partnership, joint customers can now automate the de-identification of sensitive data, dramatically reducing manual resources while improving response times to supply test data in non-production environments.

Fast and easy access to safe data

With this integration, joint customers will be able to de identify data based on sensitivity, and with increased visibility and benefits including:

Time to value: Create and access compliant test data in minutes

Cost savings: Eliminate the manual effort for test data generation

Cloud adoption speed: Move data to the cloud faster while staying compliant

"We are thrilled to be working with the BigID team. With the Synthesized and BigID partnership, application development and QA teams can generate the highest quality synthetic data and leverage their most sensitive data assets, in a fully compliant manner," said Dr Nicolai Baldin , CEO of Synthesized. "Our joint customers across every industry will be able to accelerate their cloud migrations and application releases."

"BigID finds, classifies, and catalogs all your sensitive data. The integration with Synthesized allows our customers to quickly de-identify sensitive data through the generation of safe and compliant high-quality synthetic test data for use in non-production environments. This joint solution accelerates application release cycles and cloud adoption strategies," said Christopher Glover , Field CTO at BigID.

About Synthesized

Synthesized's mission is to make the creation and access of high-quality data fast and easy. Synthesized delivers the first API-driven data generation platform that creates synthetic data, better than production data — in minutes. QA and ML teams can now easily create, validate, and safely share high-quality test data for software testing, model training, and data analysis without the need for complex code or configurations. Synthesized has been recognized for data generation innovation as British Data Awards Finalist: AI Company of the Year and Computing AI and Machine Learning Awards: Most Innovative AI Solution and has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, visit synthesized.io

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com .

To learn more about the Synthesized's partnership with BigID, read the white paper and visit Synthesized on the BigID Marketplace.

