Artwork Flow to showcase flexible workflow management system at Labelexpo Americas 2022

SaaS platform for label proofing, artwork management, and creative collaboration to demonstrate latest innovations

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artwork Flow, Bizongo's proprietary platform, will be exhibiting at Labelexpo Americas 2022 where visitors can get a firsthand look at the software's latest innovation — an industry-leading flexible workflow functionality. With this feature, users can now build packaging workflows that will meet the specific requirements of their business.

Label and Workflow management solution (PRNewswire)

With Project Managers' gamut of tasks involving managing teams, assigning responsibilities, setting up deadlines, and still managing to go to market without launch delays, a structured approach to label management is a must-have. Artwork Flow can help streamline project management for users.

Labelexpo participants can see this workflow functionality in action at the team's booth (#5222). Additionally, visitors can:

Check out an AI-enabled smart proofing tool to help with FDA compliance

See how to comply with 21 CFR Part 11

Get a platform walkthrough to understand how Artwork Flow helps with label management, compliance, collaboration, and going to market faster

"As marketers deal with the ever-increasing complexities of managing and launching labels, Artwork Flow provides a platform to collaborate with flexible workflows along with a comprehensive expanse of proofing tools and digital asset media modules. We are excited to showcase these capabilities at Labelexpo and are confident that it would be a tremendous value addition for stakeholders involved in getting products on shelves faster," says Tabrez Shaikh, Head of Global Sales at Artwork Flow.

To learn more about how Artwork Flow can help users stay compliant, manage and proof labels, and go to market faster, visit artworkflowhq.com.

About Artwork Flow

Artwork Flow is a SaaS platform by Bizongo for label proofing and artwork management. It's a cloud-based collaboration platform to review and approve creative packaging projects to accelerate product launches. Artwork Flow helps brands across industries such as Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Personal Care, Chemicals, Consumer Goods, and more.

About Bizongo

Bizongo is one of India's largest technology-driven platforms for made-to-order B2B products. It is a unified platform that solves vendor financing and supply chain for B2B categories like packaging, textiles, raw materials, and more. Bizongo serves 600+ enterprise customers across a wide range of industries and provides digital solutions to leading brands like Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, Tata Cliq, and Mondelez.

Media Contact:

Gourav K

gourav.kalbalia@bizongo.com

+1-415-964-3675

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884484/Artwork_Flow_Labelexpo_Americas_2022.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1821575/Artwork_Flow_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Artwork Flow) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Artwork Flow