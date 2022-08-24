Joy Powell Appointed Springbuk CEO

Co-founder Rod Reasen assumes role of Executive Chairman

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbuk, the leading U.S. health intelligence and analytics platform, today announced that Joy Powell will succeed Rod Reasen as Chief Executive Officer.

Powell has served as both Chief Operating Officer and President in her three years with Springbuk. She also brings over 25 years of executive leadership experience spanning various aspects of the healthcare industry, including population health, care coordination, and analytics. Before joining Springbuk, Powell served in President and Chief Operating Officer roles at both Healthways and CareSync. She also held key global leadership positions with Sitel and FedEx Express, providing her with the unique combination of healthcare industry and employer perspectives.

As a founder of Springbuk and visionary leader in the employee benefits and analytics industry, Rod Reasen has taken Springbuk's mission of "Preventing Disease with Data" from an idea to an industry-leading platform used by over 4,200 employers. In his new role as Executive Chairman and special advisor to the CEO, Reasen will be focusing on the development of the company's enterprise value creation strategies and serving as an ambassador to the market and industry. Reasen will continue to serve on the company's Board of Directors.

"Joy has been instrumental to the growth and performance of Springbuk over the last three years. Her extensive industry knowledge, deep relationships with our customers and partners, and the respect from our talented team have enabled Springbuk to distinctly shape the market and contribute to solving our customers' biggest health challenges," said Reasen. "Our next chapter will bring accelerating innovation and market penetration. Joy is the right leader at the right time to take us forward. Her steady leadership is a huge asset to our clients and team members alike. I look forward to supporting her as our new CEO."

Powell added, "Springbuk is a mission-focused, best-in-class health intelligence platform. Our remarkable team relentlessly tackles the issues of rising healthcare costs, benefits program effectiveness, and improving the health of employees and their dependents. Our mission has never been more important and consequential. We are committed to delivering the platform that empowers benefits decisions backed and guided through analytic insights and curated action steps to address healthcare risks sustainably. It is an honor to lead Springbuk, our team, and our clients through our next phase of growth."

Powell holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting, from the University of Memphis as well as a CPA designation. She is also a member of the Forbes Business Council and a member of both Chief, a private network of senior women executives from diverse backgrounds, industries, and organizations, and the Women Business Leaders of the U.S. Healthcare Industry Foundation (WBL), a nonprofit organization housing the premier network of women executives across the healthcare industry.

Springbuk is a leading-edge health analytics intelligence platform that empowers employers and consultants to sharpen their benefits strategy, advance employee health, and contain costs. The innovative solution offers deep analytic insights, allows data-informed decision-making, and provides curated action steps and strategic direction to maximize return on employee benefit investments. Learn more at springbuk.com .

