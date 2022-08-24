The Kinetix Group's Rachna Pawar Designated 2022 Crain's Notable Health Care Leader

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachna Pawar , executive vice president at The Kinetix Group (TKG), has been selected as a 2022 Crain's New York Business Notable Health Care Leader. The award recognizes career professionals that devote their lives to building a healthier future.

Rachna Pawar, executive vice president at The Kinetix Group (PRNewswire)

Crain's is a leading source on the New York economy and the companies or industries that operate there. The Notable Health Care Leader award recognized 86 professionals in the New York and northern New Jersey metropolitan area for their consummate leadership, pioneering accomplishments and ability to adjust to crises, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm proud to be named one of Crain's Notable Health Care Leaders," said Pawar. "I share this designation with my bright and dedicated team who have the same passion and commitment for connecting patients to meaningful solutions. Congratulations to all my fellow nominees – I am honored to be in the presence of this esteemed collective."

Pawar oversees client services, operations, recruitment and thought leadership at TKG. As a member of the leadership team, she has piloted key initiatives including implementing a return-to-work process during the pandemic and developing employee engagement pulse surveys. Recently, Pawar led TKG's Great Place to Work certification .

In addition to business development, Pawar actively mentors women in balancing their professional and personal goals. She embodies the spirit of work-life balance that remains core to TKG's company culture .

"I am so pleased and proud that Rachna has been recognized by Crain's as a Notable Health Care Leader honoree," said Sarah McNulty , president and co-founder of TKG. "The ability to put people first and create an environment where personal well-being is paramount shines through in Rachna's approach to team leadership, client service, employee mentoring and population health advancement. Congratulations Rachna for the well-deserved recognition."

