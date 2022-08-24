ReasonLabs Launches Free Online Security Tool to Power Secure Web Experience For Millions of Global Users

Online Security autonomously blocks malicious URLs, extensions, ad trackers and pop-ups 24/7, protecting consumers from complex and rapidly-evolving cyber threats online

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs, a leading cybersecurity company providing enterprise-grade protection to users worldwide, has launched its newest product, Online Browser Security. The product provides real-time, 24/7 protection against malicious URLs, phishing, harmful extensions, suspicious downloads, intrusive cookies and trackers, unauthorized notifications, and pop-ups. It is currently available worldwide as a free download.

Online Browser Security is seamlessly integrated with RAV Endpoint Protection, ReasonLabs' leading antivirus software built on a multilayered machine-learning engine, to keep personal data safe from security threats. Bringing all the elements of a next-generation antivirus solution to the web browser, the solution allows consumers to use the internet with confidence and peace of mind. Powered by an autonomous protection engine, users can choose their own protection settings and let the endpoint protection do the work for them. It comes complete with a dashboard to stay informed regarding any identified and blocked online threats. Scheduled and user-initiated scans are also available at the touch of a button.

"Our mission at ReasonLabs is to provide every home user with the same degree of cybersecurity protection that large companies receive," said Kobi Kalif, ReasonLabs CEO. "In our connected world, everyone deserves the highest level of protection, and today, we have added another solution that will safeguard users in real-time, 24/7. As an additional layer to our security platform, RAV Online Security offers next-generation protection for all next-generation cyber threats."

Key features of RAV Browser Security include a malicious URL blocker, the ability to disable harmful extensions, and the blocking of suspicious cookies and ad trackers. The product also monitors all file downloads and comes equipped with an advanced threat scanner, and has notification control. These features can be easily managed through the easy-to-use RAV Online Security dashboard. Optimizing users' online experience, Online Security is a key component of ReasonLabs' advanced breach prevention product suite, which also includes RAV EDR, RAV VPN, RAV Safer Web, and FamilyKeeper, its parental control solution.

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is a global pioneer in cybersecurity detection and prevention. Powered by machine learning, ReasonLabs' cutting-edge technology is revolutionizing consumer-focused cybersecurity, bringing enterprise-grade protection into the homes of tens of millions of users worldwide. Its innovative engine scans over 2 billion files in 180 countries a day, delivering fast, comprehensive data while providing 24/7 real-time threat detection. Founded in 2016, ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv.

