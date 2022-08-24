Second Annual ILD Day to Drive Awareness of Interstitial Lung Disease on Sept. 14

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine organizations are joining forces to present the second annual ILD Day on Wednesday, Sept. 14, to drive awareness of interstitial lung disease (ILD).

There are over 200 causes of ILD, which is characterized by inflammation and/or scarring in the lungs, making it difficult to breathe and get oxygen to the bloodstream.

There are more than 50,000 new cases of ILD diagnosed annually in the U.S., and more than 250,000 Americans are living with pulmonary fibrosis (PF) and ILD. PF can be seen in many types of ILD and the damage caused by ILD can be irreversible and worsen over time.

"Awareness of ILD remains extremely low, and its symptoms are similar to other common illnesses, which makes it difficult to diagnose," said William T. Schmidt, president and CEO of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. "The goal of ILD Day is to expand the understanding of ILD among patients and healthcare providers, and to share resources and support for those who are living with the disease."

Symptoms and Risk Factors of ILD

The most common symptoms of ILD include shortness of breath, dry cough, and fatigue.

Causes of ILD include the use of certain medications, radiation to the chest, and environmental and occupational exposures. In addition, patients with some diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, scleroderma, myositis, including dermatomyositis and polymyositis (DM and PM), sarcoidosis and Sjögren's, may develop ILD. A specific form of ILD, namely idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), occurs in older individuals.

"We are proud to collaborate with eight healthcare organizations to educate at-risk patients about interstitial lung disease so those who experience symptoms can be diagnosed more quickly to receive proper care and treatment to manage their condition," added Schmidt.

Educational Webinar

An educational webinar hosted by internationally recognized ILD expert, Dr. Anna Podolanczuk, will be held at 12 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The presentation will focus on "Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis: What Patients Need to Know," and provide information to help patients better understand the disease and its progression, its symptoms, and available treatments. Webinar registration is available here.

ILD Day is a collaboration between the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, Arthritis Foundation, Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, The Myositis Association, PF Warriors, Scleroderma Foundation, Scleroderma Research Foundation, Sjögren's Foundation, and Wescoe Foundation for Pulmonary Fibrosis.

To register for the ILD Day webinar or for more information about ILD, visit www.ILDDay.org.

About ILD Day

ILD Day was created to drive awareness of interstitial lung disease (ILD) in 2021 and is recognized annually on the second Wednesday in September. It is presented by a collaboration of nine organizations representing patients affected by interstitial lung disease: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, Arthritis Foundation, Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, The Myositis Association, PF Warriors, Scleroderma Foundation, Scleroderma Research Foundation, Sjögren's Foundation, and Wescoe Foundation for Pulmonary Fibrosis. For more information, visit www.ILDDay.org.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).

