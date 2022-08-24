Unum Group to present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group's (NYSE: UNM) President & CEO, Rick McKenney along with Unum EVP and CFO, Steve Zabel, will represent the company at the 2022 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

McKenney and Zabel are scheduled to speak at the conference in New York at 10:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. They will discuss the company's business strategy and future growth prospects. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Unum's website, www.investors.unum.com, on the News and Events page.

Unum (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.

