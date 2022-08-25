Appian Names Christopher Jones Chief Revenue Officer

Proven executive brings 30 years of technology sales expertise to low-code industry leader

McLEAN, Va., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced the appointment of Christopher Jones to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. Jones will lead the company's global sales operation, including direct sales, partnership, business development, and renewals teams. Jones will report to Appian CEO Matt Calkins.

"I am extremely excited to join this world class team," said Jones. "Appian has built a leadership position in the low-code industry through superior technology and a compelling vision to empower organizations and individuals. I look forward to helping our customers and partners accelerate business outcomes with our platform."

Jones has 30 years of experience in sales, with a focus on the technology industry. He has held executive sales and partnership positions at industry-leading organizations including Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales for business analytics platform provider Qlik and Chief Partner Officer at Infoblox, the leader in cloud-first DNS management and security. Jones was named a Top Channel Sales Leader by CRN magazine.

"Chris joins Appian at just the right time," said Calkins. "Process mining, workflow, and automation are converging. I'm excited to pioneer this new market with him."

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit appian.com .

