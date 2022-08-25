Correlation One Partners with OneTen to Drive Economic Prosperity for Black Talent in the Data Field

Correlation One forms strategic partnership with nation's leading coalition committed to hiring and advancing Black Americans without four-year degrees into family-sustaining jobs

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Correlation One today announced that it has joined forces with OneTen, a coalition designed to close the opportunity gap for Black talent in the United States by working with America's leading executives, companies, and talent developers to hire and advance one million Black Americans without four-year degrees into family-sustaining roles over the next 10 years. This strategic partnership will allow Correlation One to share and shape best practices for sourcing, developing, and hiring Black talent.

As an endorsed OneTen talent developer, Correlation One is committed to increasing the hiring of Black talent without four-year college degrees into family-sustaining jobs by improving their hiring, retention, upskilling, and advancement practices to support a more diverse workforce and advance economic prosperity for all. As a OneTen coalition member and award-winning data skills training provider , Correlation One will train emerging data analysts and engineers and connect them with employers through a distinctive "last mile to jobs" approach.

"As part of OneTen's growing portfolio of career development providers bridging the gap between rising Black talent and top employers, we're proud to lend a hand in the advancement of Black Americans' financial and professional goals," said Sham Mustafa, Correlation One Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "At the same time, we know that by diversifying their data talent, our forward-thinking Employer Partners can leverage a wider range of capabilities and viewpoints to advance business goals."

Offered 100% free to learners from groups historically underrepresented in the data field, Correlation One training programs have received more than 150,000 applications and trained over 7,000 students. Over 60% of the trainees are Black — a strikingly significant number given that Black professionals comprise only 7.3% of U.S. data analysts. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates strong job growth within the data field at a rate of 27.9% through 2026, with employers willing to pay well for emerging talent. However, significant and pervasive structural barriers remain in place for rising data talent to acquire the technical skills necessary to secure professional positions in the lucrative, growing data economy.

While the job market continues to grow amid rising inflation and a looming recession, the racial wealth gap in America remains wide. This is largely due to the lack of access to quality, well-paying jobs that do not require college degrees: 79% of jobs paying more than $50,000 require a four-year college degree, which automatically excludes the 76% of Black Americans over age 25 with relevant experience who don't have baccalaureate degrees. With Black professionals representing less than 8% of the technology workforce, harnessing multi-stakeholder partnerships is vital to spearheading diversity and fostering pathways to success.

"Connecting Black talent through the kind of data skills training and upskilling Correlation One offers is critical to addressing the growing needs in today's data economy," said Maurice Jones, OneTen CEO. "We're thrilled to partner with Correlation One - to unlock workforce opportunities for Black talent in the data-driven jobs of the future and implement the skills that will enable Black talent to achieve generational wealth."

About Correlation One

Correlation One is a technology company whose mission is to create equal access to the data-driven jobs of tomorrow and believes that data literacy is the most important skill for the future of work. The company makes data fluency a competitive edge through global data science competitions, rigorous data skills assessments, and enterprise-focused data science education. Correlation One's solutions are used by some of the most elite employers all around the world in finance, technology, healthcare, insurance, consulting, and governmental agencies. Since launching in 2015, Correlation One has built an expert community of 250,000+ data scientists and 600+ partnerships with leading universities and data science organizations in the US, UK, Canada, China, and Latin America.

About OneTen

OneTen is a coalition of leading chief executives and their companies who are coming together to upskill, hire and promote one million Black individuals who do not yet have a four-year degree into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement over the next 10 years. OneTen connects employers with talent developers including leading nonprofits and other skill-credentialing organizations who support development of diverse talent. By creating more equitable and inclusive workforces, we believe we can reach our full potential as a nation of united citizens. OneTen recognizes the unique potential in everyone – every individual, every business, every community – to change the arc of America's story with Black talent. Join us at OneTen.org, where one can be the difference.

