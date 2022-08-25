Northpoint Roofing Systems Utilizes Team to Educate Clients and Provide Damage Reports

GEORGIA, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpoint Roofing Systems, a roofing business based in Georgia, has shared that 90% of the company's residential clients did not realize they had storm damage because they are unable to see it. To help combat this, the company has a front-line sales team who knocks on potential clients' doors in local neighborhoods to help these clients identify existing roof damage. The sales specialists provide free drone inspections to point out storm damage on residential rooftops that may be in need of repair. Rather than focusing on making a sale, this team of experts is focused on educating residents and providing them with an assessment report to help homeowners make decisions about their homes.

90% of Northpoint's clients did not realize they had storm damage. (PRNewswire)

"We always hope that there is no damage but if there is, we take pride in being able to help our customers identity issues as soon as possible, before they get worse, using our drones and advanced AI technology," said Keith Priddy, CEO and co-founder of Northpoint Roofing Systems. "Many people consider our sales team to be solicitors, but in reality, they are educators working hard to help homeowners catch damage before it becomes a serious problem."

Catching home damage early is essential for minimizing the impact, especially when it comes to roofs. Northpoint Roofing Systems aims to educate and inform homeowners that have been impacted by storms of any damage as soon as possible. Northpoint Roofing Systems has three locations operating in Georgia. The company has over 100 years of combined experience and can offer expertise in shingles, metal roofing, gutters, and solar for homeowners and commercial property owners. Northpoint is also known for providing top-quality services using AI technology and innovative full-roof protection.

To learn more about Northpoint Roofing Systems, go to www.northpointroofingsystems.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Northpoint Roofing Systems, INC