PANGEA BEGINS UNITED STATES EXPANSION WITH PRODUCT LISTING IN H MART

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangea Natural Foods Inc. (CSE: PNGA) ("Pangea" or the "Company"), a natural food company, is pleased to announce it has expanded into the United States with retail distribution in H Mart.

Founded in 1982, H Mart is an American supermarket chain operated by the Hanahreum Group and headquartered in Lyndhurst, New Jersey. The chain has 84 stores throughout the United States, as well as outlets in Canada, and the United Kingdom. As of July 16th, 2022 the Company's Plant-Based Patties were listed in select H Mart locations across Texas.

The Company's Plant-Based Patties are made of pea-protein and free of GMO ingredients, fillers, antibiotics, hormones, and bioengineered ingredients.

Pangea's CEO, Pratap Sandhu, commented on the Company's new distribution with H Mart, "Building on the positive momentum of our recent distribution across Canada, we're excited to now expand into the United States. We look forward to introducing our products to a broader range of customers - making delicious, nutritious and sustainable eating more accessible than ever before."

All of the Company's products are manufactured in the Vancouver lower mainland at an in-house facility approved by both the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. To provide a convenient experience for its customers, the Company offers its products for purchase via e-commerce platforms and traditional retail outlets.

About Pangea Natural Foods Inc.

Pangea Natural Foods Inc. is a food manufacturing company focused on manufacturing and distributing high quality food products across North America.

