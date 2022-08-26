Resecurity (USA) partners with ECOMIL SAS to accelerate cybersecurity in Colombia

Partnership will integrate cyber threat intelligence and risk management solutions into one of the leading markets in Latin America

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a U.S. cybersecurity and intelligence company, announced its partnership with ECOMIL SAS to expand Resecurity's AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and threat intelligence services to Colombia. Based in Bogotá, Colombia, ECOMIL SAS provides cybersecurity, IT management and networking solutions to enterprise and government customers in Colombia.

Colombia is rapidly transforming to a digital economy, where remote work has exploded 400% post pandemic. The transition to a digital economy has increased the threat of cyber-attacks, which increased 59% in the first half of 2020 alone. The uptick in cyber-attacks have increased the need for cyber security services in Colombia. To accelerate the adoption of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, Resecurity is partnering with ECOMIL SAS to provide managed threat detection and response to Colombian organizations, along with tailored solutions oriented on needs of law enforcement, government agencies, aerospace and defense (A&D).

"We are thrilled to partner with ECOMIL and to join forces to deliver our solutions across all market verticals in Colombia" – said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, Inc.

"Partnership with Resecurity will positively impact on Colombian cybersecurity market, and will enable delivery of cutting-edge solutions to protect critical sectors of economy" – Edgar Ernesto Hernandez, CEO of Ecomil SAS.

Resecurity's innovative cybersecurity solutions allow organizations to automate the identification, assessment, and triage of possible cyber threats while staying ahead of cybercriminals using advanced tactics to attack organizations at scale. The AI-driven platform allows administrators to reduce potential blind spots and security gaps by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through the Dark Web, botnets activity, network intelligence, and high-quality threat intelligence.

About Resecurity

Resecurity, Inc. (Los Angeles, California) is a cybersecurity company providing managed threat detection and response for Fortune 500. The company delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An official member of AFCEA, FS-ISAC, NDIA, SIA, Infragard, the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Mexico (AmChamMexico). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com .

About ECOMIL SAS

ECOMIL SAS is a leading technology services provider based in Bogotá, Colombia. ECOMIL provides Colombian organizations and companies with expertise in telecommunications, information security, network infrastructure, cloud solutions, and support/professional services with many years of experience in the market. https://www.ecomil.co.

