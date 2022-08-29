Capstone Expands Brokerage Teams in Southeast and Opens New Raleigh Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is pleased to announce two promotions within its Carolinas and Virginia team. Ron Corrao has been promoted to managing director and Eric Liebich to director of the multi-family investment sales team. They are joined by an experienced team of investment sales advisors, including Cole Carns located in Richmond, VA; Thomas Colaiezzi, Jourdan Sullivan, and Matt Weinstein located in Charlotte, NC; and Travis Cundiff located in Capstone's new Raleigh office alongside Chief Executive Officer, Mike Mosher.

Corrao joined Capstone in 2014 and quickly made his mark as one of the top producers in the region. Liebich joined the team in 2018, and he was the fastest growing sales team member firmwide in 2021 with a 573% increase in sales from the prior year. Regarding the recent expansion of the team, Corrao said: "We are excited for the growth of our team throughout the Southeast, and for the opportunity to mirror the results we experienced in expanding our Virginia footprint where we have $300M+ in sales volume sold and under contract this year. We are confident in the work ethic and expertise of our team, and we look forward to continuing to partner with our clients and ensuring they receive the best brokerage experience throughout the Carolinas and Virginia."

This team expansion represents the latest in Capstone's growth throughout the Southeast after bringing on managing directors, Jake Reid and Chad DeFoor, to join Tyler Hogan in our Atlanta, GA office. Reid and Defoor each have over 20 years of experience in the Georgia market and the team represents over $5.5 billion in multifamily sales. "We are excited to join the #1 privately owned multifamily brokerage company that is focused on continued national growth while maintaining a client-centric approach," said Reid.

Established in 2008, Capstone has completed transactions nationwide totaling more than $12B in sales volume. Capstone's clientele ranges across the private, public, institutional, and non-profit sectors with diverse multi-housing expertise across conventional apartment assets, student housing, affordable housing, manufactured housing, multi-housing development sites, and capital placement.

The combination of Capstone's various service lines with this dynamic, experienced team in the firm's Southeast region will further solidify Capstone's industry position as one of the nation's fastest growing multifamily investment sales firms.

