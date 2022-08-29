Hygienic IP65 Protected Panel PCs Designed to Meet Food & Beverage Manufacturing Challenges

Winmate 21.5 inches industrial touchscreen and Panel PC for the next generation of enterprise-grade solutions

TAIPEI, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's food and beverage processing industries are worth approximately $26 billion to the economy and employ almost 235,000 people.

It is a vital industry because it produces goods for the local market and is also a net exporter of foodstuffs and beverages. When combined with the related sectors of agriculture, forestry, and fishing, then the figure balloons to almost $54 billion. All food processing businesses need plant and equipment that does the job and are reliable and designed to meet the environments in which they work. This includes various plants – from conveyors belts and packaging equipment to sorting and mixing machinery. Any hiccup can have catastrophic consequences. One slight mishap can cause the whole operation to close, deadlines to be missed, or food and beverage products to spoil. It's money down the drain. What preventative plant and maintenance managers need to have are the tools to make sure this never happens.

Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Panel PCs are the brains and virtual eyes and ears of any food or beverage processing plant. A Panel PC is 'smarter' than an HMI, but both have a place in the manufacturing process depending on users' needs. The number of devices needed depends on what needs monitoring, giving plant managers and workers feedback on how their machinery is performing. Is the production run on schedule? Are packaged products being filled to the correct capacity? Is critical machinery working at its optimum performance? HMI and Panel PCs have many standard features, however those in the food. The processing market needs a few mo re due to the type of environment they are placed.

W22IQ3S-GCA3 21.5" Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 660

G-WIN GC-Series Front IP65 PCAP Panel PC:

Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 660 octa-core, 2.2 GHz CPU

Fanless cooling system and ultra-low power consumption

Front IP65 for protection against water and dust

A true flat, easy-to-clean front surface with edge-to-edge design

Plenty of I/O, including 1 x COM, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB Type C, 1 x LAN ,1 x Micro SD card slot

Support the Latest Android OS

Winmate G-WIN GC Series Panel PC HMIs support the latest Android operating system for your unique embedded application. Software integration options that come with Android platforms open vast possibilities for customization. Develop your unique application with Winmate G-WIN GC Series Panel PC HMI!

Convenient Onscreen Operations with PCAP Multi-Touch

Winmate G-WIN GC Series Panel PC HMIs offer an ultimate touch experience with a projected capacitive (PCAP) multi-touch screen. This technology allows enjoying every touch and improving the convenience of using the device. Thus it helps to enhance the overall customer experience. Enjoy every touch and convenience of using the device!

Availability

Winmate new Winmate G-WIN GC Series Panel PC HMIs is now available for order.

About Winmate

Winmate Inc. is a rugged computing and embedded solutions provider for industries operating in some of the most challenging environments. Founded in 1996 in Taipei, Taiwan, where its headquarters, research, development facility, and production lines are located, the company has offices and service centers worldwide. Winmate develops rugged industrial-grade computing solutions that advance the Industrial Internet-of-Things (IoT). Industrial display and panel PC, HMI, embedded systems, IoT gateways to rugged tablets, and handheld devices for industries ranging from transportation and logistics to marine and military, railway, oil and gas, smart grid, healthcare, and field services. Winmate also provides professional services in customizing products and project management to create a unique customer's needs.

For more than 25 years, Winmate Inc. has been the global leader in developing advanced rugged, mobile technologies for industries operating in the most challenging environments. These include warehouse/ logistics, Infrastructure, Healthcare, Automotive Industry, Marine, Military, Food & Chemical Industry, and Industry Automation.As one of the first companies to start manufacturing industrial displays and touch screen devices, the company has continued to refine its signature 'rugged' technology (PRNewswire)

