Dinova and Technomic Publish Q3 2022 State of Business Dining Report

Data Analytics and Key Insights Around Impact of Inflation, Hybrid Work and Return of Conferences Offer Strategic Guidance for Q4 and Beyond

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc. , the authority in business dining, and Technomic, the leader in food service insights, released today the Q3 2022 Business Dining Report. This introspective industry analysis provides comparisons between business and consumer dining spend, benchmarking spend data by market, and offering a deep dive into the top trends including inflation, hybrid work, return of business travel, increase in conferences with significant impact on catering and private dining.

Top Trend: The Rise of Hybrid Work Creates Opportunities for Catering and Private Dining

Remote and hybrid work is commonplace and business dining spend is becoming geographically distributed as a result. When offices are only half full, this has major impacts for the core business dining use cases of catering and private dining.

"A higher BDIndex in Q3 reflects a business climate that's once again investing in in-person connections. Travel has roared back, along with business dining. Now that remote and hybrid work is commonplace, employers are increasingly using food as a culture-building tool — after all, when it comes to fostering business relationships, nothing works better than a shared meal," Alison Quinn, CEO of Dinova. "At Dinova, we're continuously developing new offerings to help restaurants attract these high-value business customers and thrive post-pandemic."

Using Dinova's proprietary business dining data from corporate cardholders and Technomic's industry-leading foodservice data, the report reveals other trends restaurants can expect next on the road to recovery:

Big conferences are big business

There are enormous opportunities in catering and private dining

Large regional differences in post-pandemic recovery; Expecting total recovery in Phoenix , Dallas , Tampa and Nashville

Business dining and spend has increased, inflation and recession fears threaten long-term growth

72% meetings market recovery predicted end of 2022

The full report can be found here: www.dinova.com/dining-report.

