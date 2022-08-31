LightEdge Announces New Operations Leader, Leland Mankin

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LightEdge , a leading provider of colocation, cloud, and managed service solutions, today announces new operations leadership focused on streamlining the customer experience. Leland Mankin, an experienced technology professional known for his "can-do" spirit and innovative approach, is now being promoted to Vice President of Operations. In this role, he will oversee the areas of data center infrastructure, systems, implementations, professional services, and customer care.

"We are very pleased to have an employee of Leland's caliber lead these critical areas and ensure that all of our processes — from onboarding to ticketing systems — are as effective as possible," said LightEdge President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Springborn. "Leland thoroughly understands the customer journey and continually looks for ways to improve processes for the benefit of our customers and employees."

Mankin joined LightEdge in 2018 as part of the company's acquisition of OnRamp, a world-class cloud and colocation solutions provider in Austin, Texas. Mankin had been with OnRamp since 2012, starting as a customer support technician and quickly rising through the ranks due to his keen interest and fresh ideas about ways to improve customer onboarding and service delivery. Mankin brings many years of experience in process improvement, contract fulfillment, customer communication, and customer experience to his new role.

During his tenure with OnRamp, Mankin showed himself to be a "take charge" kind of manager. "When he saw a need, he filled it," said Springborn, referring to Mankin's reputation for improving customer communication and developing SOPs and documentation wherever lacking. At LightEdge, Mankin has led efforts to enhance service delivery and engagement from an operational perspective, including spearheading an automation initiative that has significantly reduced time to deploy for customer projects.

"We were impressed by what we'd heard about Leland when he joined LightEdge and we've continued to be impressed by his efforts over the last several years," said Springborn. "His proactive attitude, impact-oriented mindset, and attentiveness to operational excellence are just the kind of attributes we need as we continue to deliver the best colocation and cloud services to our clients."

Mankin said he is very excited about his new role, particularly because he knows that LightEdge is a customer-first organization. "Meeting the needs of our customers is a mission we take very seriously," he said.

About LightEdge

