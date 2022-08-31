Operation HOPE Adds William "Bill" Daley to Global Board of Advisors

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE, Inc., the nation's largest non-profit dedicated to financial empowerment for underserved communities, today announced that William M. "Bill" Daley, has been elected to its global board of advisors.

Daley joins a distinguished Board that consists of some of the nation's top executives in business, banking, technology.

Daley is vice chairman of Public Affairs for Wells Fargo and a member of the company's Operating Committee. He joined Wells Fargo in 2019, leading the Public Affairs organization, which includes Communications & Brand Management, Government Relations & Public Policy, Social Impact, Sustainability, and the Business Execution Office. A lawyer by profession, Daley has held numerous roles in both public service and finance. Among his many accolades, Daley was appointed Chief of Staff to President Barack Obama. Prior to this role, he served as U.S. Secretary of Commerce in the Clinton administration, and in 2000, ran then-Vice President Al Gore's presidential campaign. In the private sector, William served as vice chairman at JPMorgan Chase and later at BNY Mellon. He previously served as president of SBC Communications and president and chief operating officer at Amalgamated Bank of Chicago.

"Operation HOPE continues to grow with the help of industry leaders, like Bill Daley, who challenge us to increase our impact. He is highly intelligent and insightful, with a commitment to public service that is unmatched," said Operation HOPE Founder, Chairman and CEO, John Hope Bryant. "I'm proud to have such a rare and balanced individual join our Board. Undoubtedly, Bill's contributions will help Operation HOPE continue to grow."

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. Project 5117 is HOPE's unique approach to combating economic inequality that aims to improve financial literacy, increase business role models and business internships for youth in underserved communities, and stabilize the American dream by boosting FICO scores. Operation HOPE recently received its eighth consecutive 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability by the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Join the conversation on social media at @operationhope.

