RXDco Puts Focus on Sustainable, Eco-Friendly Cannabis Packaging Solutions

JACKSON, N.J., Aug. 31, 2022 -- RXDco, the "forward-thinking" premium cannabis packaging company, innovators of unique, child-resistant containers and bags, is aiming to change how consumers think of packaging and fill a trending requirement in the Cannabis Industry with their eco-friendly, sustainable and renewable collections; Atid, PearlLoc, and EcoPro.

Due to the nature of cannabis, there are stringent laws governing its marketing and packaging. Among the many regulations already in place, two of the newest states to legalize cannabis, New York and New Jersey, have taken things a step further by placing mandatory requirements on utilizing environmentally sustainable packaging. For example, in NY, a cannabis licensee must ensure their packaging is made from at least 25% post-consumer waste. With RXDcos' extensive experience in the industry and unmatched R&D capabilities, the company is poised and ready to fill the new environmental requirements of NY and NJ, with options already available and many others in the pipeline.

Of RXDco's many packaging collections, they are most enthusiastic about their eco-conscious, Atid, PearlLoc, and EcoPro series, as they represent the very best of RXDcos' sustainability initiatives. As Steven Jay, RXDco's CMO, explains, "We are all living on this amazing planet called Earth. It's our home; it provides the oxygen we breathe, the food that sustains us, the medicine that heals us, and the materials that shelter us. We believe that we must do whatever we can as a company to protect our planet for ourselves and our children for generations to come. That's why we are so proud to offer companies and consumers the option of going green and choosing environmentally friendly, sustainable packaging for their cannabis products."

RXDco's Atid, PearlLoc, and Eco-Pro are paper-based biodegradable, recyclable, child-resistant certified cannabis packaging options. Atid is unique to RXDco; its patented and the perfect choice for those seeking to keep their flower and edibles fresh and protected. https://rxdco.com/product/atid PearlLoc are premium vape cylinders and boxes available with extensive branding customization options. https://rxdco.com/product/pearl-loc Eco-Pro is an elegant 100% paper-based vape boxing option that is sustainably manufactured in the USA. https://rxdco.com/product/eco-pro For those looking for more affordable basics, RXDco offers an impressive collection of biodegradable and sustainable jars and bags.

RXDco is a premium Cannabis, Hemp/CBD packaging manufacturer specializing in cutting-edge, custom-branded packaging solutions. With over 100 years of experience in the packaging industry, RXDco is unique in its understanding of regulatory & compliance packaging, possessing the knowledge and expertise to deliver any packaging need. Recognized by leading brands for its forward-thinking and innovative capabilities, RXDco is a trendsetting industry trailblazer. With unparalleled R&D capabilities, in-house graphic design, industry-best pricing, and first-class customer support, RXDco is truly the total package.

For more information and imagery, please contact Steven Jay: stevenjay@rxdco.com

