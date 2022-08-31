SQI Diagnostics Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. (TSXV: SQD) (OTCQB: SQIDF), a leader in the science of lung health that develops and manufactures respiratory health and precision medicine tests announced that effective August 26, 2022, it has granted an aggregate of 2,877,500 stock options ("Options") to certain employees and officers of the Company under the Company's amended and restated stock option plan (the "Plan"). The goal of the grant of Options is to align the interests of the Company's employees, officers and directors with those of shareholders. The Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.14.

SQI Diagnostics Inc. Logo (CNW Group/SQI Diagnostics Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Plan was approved by shareholders at the Company's annual and special meeting held on March 31, 2021. The Options have a term of 5 years and vest over a maximum period of 36 months. Following the grant of Options, there will be 29,523,121 Options outstanding. There are currently 393,634,913 shares outstanding.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics is a leader in the science of lung health. The Company develops and manufactures respiratory health and precision medicine tests that run on SQI's fully automated systems. The Company's tests simplify and improve COVID-19 antibody monitoring, Rapid Acute Lung Injury testing, donor organ transplant informatics, and immunological protein and antibody testing. SQI Diagnostics is driven to create and market life-saving testing technologies that help more people in more places live longer, healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.sqidiagnostics.com.

Contact:

Chief Financial Officer

Morlan Reddock

437-235-6563

mreddock@sqidiagnostics.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains certain words and statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to future events or future performance and reflect the current expectations and assumptions of the Company regarding its growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe", "potential", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The Company's actual results and performance discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, the effect of the global pandemic and consequent economic disruption, and the factors detailed in the Company's ongoing filings with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based on what we consider to be reasonable assumptions based on information currently available to us, there can be no assurance that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward looking statements, and our assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

