Vial Introduces New Member, Dr. Eric Jonasch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center, to their Oncology CRO Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial introduces a new member joining their Oncology CRO Advisory Board. Eric Jonasch, MD, is a Genitourinary Medical Oncology Professor and Physician at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX.

Dr. Jonasch will act as a scientific advisor for Vial's Oncology CRO alongside members Dr. Antoni Ribas, Dr. Guru Sonpavde, and Dr. Neeraj Agarwal. Dr. Jonasch brings over thirty years of experience in Genitourinary Medical Oncology and cancer research to the board. In addition to Vial's Oncology CRO Advisory Board, Dr. Jonasch is a Medical Advisory Board Member for Von Hippel Lindau (VHL) Family Alliance. He's also a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN).

Vial is a tech-enabled CRO offering cutting-edge clinical trial management services that deliver faster, more superior trials for sponsors. Vial's CRO reimagines clinical trials by leveraging technology and their deep relationships with industry experts, allowing them to identify pain points and gain a more profound understanding of the unique needs during a trial. Vial's mission is to empower scientists to cure all human diseases through innovative technology that delivers efficiency.

"In the world of oncology, there is still so much to discover for our patients. To do this — we need to be able to conduct efficient and accurate clinical research studies. The challenge is, establishing platforms that permit efficient trials from start to finish. Vial's mission to create faster, higher-quality trials through their tech-enabled CRO is one I can get on board with," said Dr. Jonasch.

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of faster trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. The key to Vial's tech-enabled platform is Vial's modern, intuitive Electronic Source and powerful tooling for CRAs that enables considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , and Gastroenterology CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees and has run over 750 trials from Phase I through Phase IV.

