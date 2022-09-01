AE Industrial Partners Announces Firmwide Promotions

Promotions include Tyler Rowe to Principal, and Austen Dixon, Graham Kantor and Eugene Kim to Vice Presidents

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets, announced today that it has promoted Tyler Rowe to Principal, and Austen Dixon, Graham Kantor and Eugene Kim to Vice Presidents, effective immediately.

AE Industrial Partners (PRNewswire)

"AEI is proud to recognize the vital contributions of our talented and committed team, both to our firm's growth and success and to that of our companies," said David Rowe, Managing Partner of AEI. "We congratulate Tyler, Austen, Graham and Eugene on their promotions, which reflect their hard work and dedication to our shared goals."

"Our smart, enterprising professionals bring value to the firm every day, particularly as they help our portfolio companies navigate complex and rapidly changing business environments," added Michael Greene, Managing Partner of AEI. "We look forward to seeing what Tyler, Austen, Graham and Eugene will help us achieve in the future."

Tyler Rowe is a member of AEI HorizonX team, the venture capital investment platform formed in partnership with The Boeing Company, where he. helps identify, evaluate and lead unique venture investments across all of AEI HorizonX's target markets. Focused on early-stage investing for the last 12 years, he holds a BA from the University of Alabama.

Mr. Dixon, who joined AEI in 2019, is primarily focused on financial modeling, due diligence, executing new investments, and monitoring portfolio investments. Prior to joining the firm, he was an analyst focused on M&A for clients across a wide range of industries. Mr. Dixon received a BS in Business Administration from Georgetown University.

Mr. Kantor, who joined AEI in 2019, is primarily focused on financial modeling, due diligence, executing new investments, and monitoring portfolio investments. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Kantor worked at several investment firms where he focused on communications infrastructure and industrial sector transactions. He holds a BBA from the University of Georgia.

Mr. Kim, who joined AEI in 2018, is a member of the AEI HorizonX team. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Kim was a Specialist in the Corporate Development group at The Boeing Company, where he focused on M&A and other strategic activities. Prior to Boeing, Mr. Kim was a member of Sandler O'Neill + Partners' Investment Banking Group, where he focused on M&A and capital raising for financial institutions. He received a BA from Northwestern University, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com .

About AEI HorizonX

AEI HorizonX was formed as Boeing's corporate venture capital arm in 2017 and is now managed by AE Industrial Partners, a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets, with $5 billion of assets under management. AEI HorizonX is an active participant in venture capital within its core strategic areas of focus, investing in more than 50 startups globally and building numerous relationships and partnerships across the aerospace, technology, and investing ecosystem.

