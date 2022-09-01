ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CPL, a full-service design firm serving public and private-sector clients for more than 47 years, is pleased to announce the addition of Greg Royer in the role of Eastern New York Sustainability Practice Manager. This new leadership position will help scale the firm's energy services and provide enhanced support for clients spanning diverse practice areas.

CPL welcomes Greg Royer to lead sustainability efforts (PRNewswire)

Royer will draw insight from nearly two decades in the realm of energy performance contracting (EPC) to expand upon the firm's EPC capabilities, enabling clients to pursue long-term building improvement opportunities that minimize their forward operating costs, increase energy efficiency, offset C02 emissions and facilitate carbon-neutral status in line with new government mandates.

With his guidance, the Sustainability Team will work alongside CPL's High Performance Design experts to help clients understand how and where energy is being consumed within their facilities; identify cost-effective measures for new construction and renovation ventures; utilize grant funding programs; and ensure energy saving goals are achieved in a timely and practical manner.

"It is critical to our clients, team members and the global community that we guarantee a sustainable future by designing infrastructure that increases our resiliency and improves the health of our planet," said Rick Henry, P.E., president, CPL. "Greg's expertise and talent for mitigating energy demand will prove instrumental in growing our Sustainability Team and championing clean energy processes throughout the regions we serve."

Prior to joining CPL, Royer served as a Senior Account Executive for Trane Technologies in Albany, NY, where he managed large-scale EPC projects and lead generation; his wide range of experience also encompasses energy conservation and brokering; building system controls; renewable technologies; high performance lighting; energy finance solutions; and client relationship management.

He holds a degree in in Computer Network Systems and is an active member of the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE), as well as the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE).

About CPL Founded in 1975, CPL is a 450-person multi-disciplined architecture, engineering and planning firm offering inspiring design services and enriching communities in 19 cities across five states. CPL specializes in the Community, Healthcare, Higher Education, K-12 Education and Transportation – providing architectural, interior design, civil engineering, buildings and structural engineering, planning, landscape architecture and 3D/virtual design services to a host of public and private clients. Visit www.CPLteam.com to learn more.

