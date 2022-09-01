GNC Fuels More Gamers with Debut of Exclusive Products from G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports®

Addition of G FUEL brand and eight new products – including ready to drink and powders – keeps you in the game

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're a gamer, and a GNC shopper, there are eight new products from G FUEL to choose from, six of which are exclusive to GNC. In addition to necessities like a headset for comms, a comfortable chair to support marathon sessions and a crew to rally with, energy drinks to boost focus and maximize playing time are clutch. Enter G FUEL – The Official Energy Drink of Esports® – at GNC. G FUEL is formulated with gaming in mind to help boost energy, focus, endurance and may help reaction time. And for the first time, four exclusive G FUEL ready-to-drink (RTD) cans and two exclusive energy formula powder formats are now available at GNC stores nationwide and on GNC.com.

"Our investment in the gaming space continues to grow with the addition of G FUEL," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "We know mental fitness and cognitive function are just as important as physical health for gamers and fitness enthusiasts looking for an edge ahead of their competition. These new products from G FUEL complement existing gaming products and opens new avenues for energy boosts and focus to help consumers Live Well."

The partnership adds new G FUEL products, all of which are sugar-free, antioxidant and vitamin fortified, focus enhancing, and high-performance energy, to GNC's gaming portfolio. Exclusive additions include:

G FUEL Low Stim RTD – Available in Knuckles Sour Power (Sour Raspberry Candy), Divine Peach (Peach, Kiwi, Dragon Fruit), and Miami Nights (Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut), this energy drink keeps you focused for gaming marathons, with 140 mg of caffeine compared to G FUEL's 300 mg standard cans.

G FUEL Compound V – Inspired by "The Boys" – Available in 16 oz cans and 40-serving powder tubs, this citrus, berry, coconut and ginseng powder will help you stay energized and feeling superheroic as you game.

G FUEL Hype Sauce Energy Formula Powder – Another great power-up, this powder is easy to mix with water for a boost of energy, focus, reaction and endurance.

GNC is also launching additional G FUEL products, including its Sonic Peach Rings and Hype Sauce Raspberry Lemonade RTD cans.

G FUEL Energy Formula Powder is sugar free and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. G FUEL cans have zero sugar, zero calories, zero artificial colors, and feature a ready-to-use ketone ingredient (goBHB®), a plant-based antioxidant complex and B-vitamins to support energy production.

"G FUEL is launching at GNC in a big way," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "Through this partnership we're making our products available to more fans on a larger scale. GNC's vast network of stores, broad online reach, and loyal consumer base is a huge win for us as we continue to scale our business."

To learn more about GNC, please visit www.gnc.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 341,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Summit1G, xQc, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

