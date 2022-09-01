Megan Dixon Joins Clouse Brown's Team of Executive Employment Attorneys

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas employment boutique Clouse Brown is building its roster of executive employment lawyers with the addition of Megan Dixon, an attorney with experience handling a broad range of litigation matters for employers and employees before administrative agencies, state and federal courts, and arbitration tribunals.

Ms. Dixon has represented clients in claims of discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, retaliation, breach of contract, wage and hour disputes, non-compete matters, and other employment-related tort claims. She also has significant appellate experience and has obtained favorable appellate rulings on behalf of her clients in the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and other state appellate courts.

In addition to the Fifth Circuit, Ms. Dixon's other admissions include the Northern, Southern, Eastern and Western federal District courts in Texas.

"With Megan joining the firm, we're able to offer our clients additional talent and support when it comes to litigation and alternative dispute resolution," said Clouse Brown partner Alyson Brown. "She is a welcome addition to our employment law team."

Ms. Dixon is a member of the Dallas Bar Association Labor and Employment Section, the Texas Employment Lawyers Association, and the National Employment Lawyers Association – DFW Chapter.

Recognized by her peers for her work in the profession, Ms. Dixon has been selected to the Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for her work in employment law every year since 2016, and she has been selected to the Top Women Attorneys in Texas Rising Stars by Super Lawyers every year since 2020.

A cum laude graduate of Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, Ms. Dixon has served on her alma mater's employment law panel, as well as on a similar panel at Texas A&M School of Law. She also authored Working Together to Eliminate Sexual Harassment in the Workplace, published in the UNT Dallas Accessible Law Journal.

