WIZARDING WORLD CELEBRATES BACK TO HOGWARTS AND DELIGHTS FANS WITH LIVE AND DIGITAL EVENTS

Fans from across the world united at King's Cross to celebrate Back to Hogwarts

Activity included live performances and photo opportunities from the LEGO® Group and Bloomsbury Publishing, and performances from cast of hit West End show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Back To Hogwarts 2022 – A Look Ahead provided fans with a host of news and 'start of term' announcements

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 25 years ago, J.K. Rowling introduced us to the mysterious Platform Nine and Three Quarters, the scarlet Hogwarts Express and explained the significance of an 11:00am departure in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Since then, the Harry Potter series, which has sold over 600 million copies worldwide, been translated into over 80 languages and brought to life on screen in 8 blockbuster films, has built a global community of dedicated fans.

Hundreds of fans flock to Wizarding World’s much-loved Back to Hogwarts celebrations at London’s King’s Cross Station, for an event hosted by Harry Potter fans, Sam Thompson and Vick Hope. Gryffindors, Slytherins, Ravenclaws and Hufflepuffs of all ages descended on the station’s concourse to see the train to Hogsmeade light up the departure board, watching performances from the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London’s Death Eaters, and Wizarding World wand choreographer Paul Harris. (PRNewsfoto/Wizarding World) (PRNewswire)

This morning, the Wizarding World's much-loved Back to Hogwarts celebrations returned to London's King's Cross for the first time since 2019. The event, hosted by British broadcasters Vick Hope and Sam Thompson, saw hundreds of Gryffindors, Slytherins, Ravenclaws and Hufflepuffs gathering to join a live countdown. The departure board, which signaled the Hogwarts Express train to Hogsmeade, was lit up and special announcements made, with the train finally 'departing' at 11:00am for another year of adventure.

Fans participated in special Wand Combat workshops (led by Paul Harris, the Wand Choreographer responsible for the instantly recognizable wand combat seen in several of the Harry Potter films) and were treated to a special version of the popular 'wand dance' by the West End cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Fans also snapped selfies with two five-foot, giant-scale book replicas of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, as well as posing for photos with impressive LEGO® Harry Potter big builds of the Hogwarts Sorting Hat and Mr. Weasley's blue Ford Anglia. For fans who dreamed of making their own journey to Hogwarts, a brand-new Hogwarts Express video booth enabled them to see themselves sitting in the very carriage graced by Harry, Ron, and Hermione! Check out passengers' content on social media by searching #BACKTOHOGWARTS. See imagery and video content from the day here.

The celebrations weren't limited to London King's Cross… Back To Hogwarts 2022 – A Look Ahead, a special YouTube presentation hosted by Vick Hope provided fans with a host of exciting start of term announcements, here's a run-down of what was revealed…

Hogwarts Legacy , launching February 10th, 2023

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world, action role-playing-game set in the 1800s wizarding world, which puts players at the center of their own adventure.

An unexpected Hogwarts Legacy easter egg was unveiled in a side quest to castle ruins, the same ruins seen in the Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ride at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter inside Universal Orlando Resort's Islands of Adventure. It is just one of the many references hidden in Hogwarts Legacy for eagled-eyed fans to discover.

Wizarding World fans can also link their Harry Potter Fan Club account with their Warner Bros. Games account to import their house and wand into Hogwarts Legacy. Based on the Harry Potter Fan Club's official Sorting Experience, together with the Wand Ceremony, players can bring their authentic self into Hogwarts Legacy. Linking accounts will also unlock a Beaked Skull Mask and exclusive "House Fan-Atic School Robes" in game, a special set of robes so players can represent their Hogwarts house with style.

Find out more by heading to https://www.wizardingworld.com/LegacyConnect.

There was also a look at the entrances and interiors of the house common rooms at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Starting with Slytherin's entrance hidden behind a slithering arch of a stone serpent, through the lavish Gryffindor common room set in one of the tallest towers, and the warm, brightly lit Ravenclaw lounge, to the not often seen Hufflepuff common room bathed in natural sunlight through a skylight, players will have plenty to explore in the game.

A First Glance at Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand™

Coming soon to the UK and the US is the Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand, this wand experience brings spells to life in an all-new way and will make every day magical.

With the wand and companion app, users can connect their smart home devices to create a truly immersive, multi-sensory casting experience, and can master and unlock over 50 spells for hours of interactive fun.

The wand will be available in three different designs, with a limited-edition design available exclusively for Harry Potter Fan Club members.

For more information and to stay up to date with the latest news and announcements, head to https://www.harrypottermagiccasterwand.com/.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition – 2 Brand New Venues Announced

The most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented about the Wizarding World will be coming to Atlanta Georgia on October 21 at 200 Peachtree Street, before making its European debut in the METAStadt, Vienna Austria on December 16.

Tickets for Atlanta and Vienna will go on sale on September 28, fans who are members of the Harry Potter Fan Club will receive exclusive access to presale tickets on September 25.

Register at https://harrypotterexhibition.com/ to be the first to hear the latest news.

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience – New Locations

Inspired by the iconic Forbidden Forest and featuring creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, mesmerizing lights will transform the landscape into a magical outdoor trail.

Visitors to Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience will discover some of their most favorite moments from the Forbidden Forest, encounter mystical creatures such as Hippogriffs, centaurs, unicorns, and Nifflers, and practice casting their very own spells.

The breath-taking light trail will return to Cheshire in the UK (from October 15) and arrive in Westchester, New York (from October 22) and Leesburg, Virginia (from October 29).

For more information head to https://hpforbiddenforestexperience.com/.

Harry Potter: Magic at Play – First-Look Rendering of Quidditch Skills Training

Harry Potter: Magic at Play revealed a special rendering of its Quidditch skills training games space, providing the very first look at this hands-on experience. Guests will be invited to practice the Quidditch fundamentals for various player positions including Seeker, Beater and Chaser.

This brand new, first-of-its-kind interactive experience will make its worldwide debut on November 11 at Chicago's iconic Water Tower Place. Guest of all ages will be able to climb and play their way through familiar places such as the Dursley's living room, Hogwarts classrooms and the quidditch pitch.

Visit https://harrypottermagicatplay.com/chicago/ to join the waiting list and learn about future locations.

Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration – A Spellbinding Affair

'Have you ever dreamt of attending the Yule Ball? This fall, fans are invited to the unique celebratory gathering, "Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration," coming to select cities across the globe, including Milan, Montreal, Houston and Mexico City.

Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration is a spellbinding affair where guests will be able to participate in iconic and beloved moments inspired J.K. Rowling's magical stories and scenes from the Harry Potter film series. The experience features several Wizarding World elements and celebrates the Yule Ball moment in a whimsical, elegant way. Although not mandatory, guests are encouraged to dress up in their best formal Wizarding World attire.

With the many different offerings at the Ball, from interacting with hosts to various photo opportunities, you don't even need to know how to dance in order to partake in the experience and have fun. Throughout the event, attendees can enjoy delicious food and beverages, as well as a market featuring branded merchandise.

Tickets will become available from September 8th; fans are encouraged to sign up to the waitlist to receive early information on ticket availability by city and can follow HarryPotterYuleBallCelebration.com or @harrypotteryuleballcelebration on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and updates.

Wizarding World Festival – A Weekend of Magical Memories Is Waiting

Wizarding World Festival - an epic celebration of Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts and the Entire Wizarding World is coming to the U.S. in 2023.

The 3-day festival will include not-to-be-missed panel discussions, film screenings, special guest appearances, cosplay and trivia competitions, autograph signings, photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise, special announcements, and more magical experiences, all taking place in enchanting environments befitting of the magical world created by J.K. Rowling.

The Wizarding World Festival will be the ultimate fan experience, designed to ignite and engage fans from around the globe.

Further details about the Wizarding World Festival, including location and dates, will be announced soon.

Fans are invited to visit WizardingWorldFestival.com to sign up for the latest information.

Back To Hogwarts – A Look Ahead can be watched on demand here.

To stay up to date with the latest Back to Hogwarts and Wizarding World news, content and announcements, join the community of millions of members by signing up to the Harry Potter Fan Club at www.wizardingworld.com/harry-potter-fan-club , and follow along on social @harrypotterfilm and @wizardingworld.

Back to Hogwarts – King's Cross

For the first time ever, the Back to Hogwarts event at King's Cross will be live for four days and open to the public from Thursday September 1st to Sunday September 4th.

About The Wizarding World

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognized as one of the world's best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes three epic Fantastic Beasts films, Harry Potter & The Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World experiences also includes Harry Potter New York – the iconic flagship store, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

