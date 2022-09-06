Adore Me to Kick off New York Fashion Week With Exclusive Lingerie Fashion Show

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adore Me, known for being the first lingerie brand to bring inclusive sizing across all its categories, is excited to show the fashion world what's new in lingerie trends at an exclusive event for New York Fashion Week. This New York Fashion Week marks the full re-opening of the celebratory event, and Adore Me is excited to help kick things off with its first-ever live runway show on September 9th at 8:30pm.

Adore Me recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, and since launch has served nearly 5 million customers, while being recently named the #1 Digital Native Growth Brand in intimate apparel at the NPD x Curve Excellence Awards. The brand seeks to deliver one of the widest assortments in the category at an accessible price point and has recently been making major strides in delivering on its mission of making sustainable shopping more affordable. This week's show will serve as a celebration of Adore Me's promise of supporting every woman to celebrate her best self, and showcasing the products that bring joy to customers across the nation.

About Adore Me

Founded in 2011 as a disruptive online lingerie startup, Adore Me has evolved into a DTC womenswear brand that serves women of all sizes and budgets. The company is transforming the way people shop with a pioneering try-at-home commerce service that features lingerie, swimwear, activewear, loungewear, and compression intimates. With a series of innovation-driven Sister Brands, Adore Me is revolutionizing affordable sustainability through cutting-edge technologies and advanced innovations at affordable price points.

