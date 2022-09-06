ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2022

Compared to August 2019, passenger traffic increased by 34.8% in Colombia, 21.5% in Mexico and 11.1% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for August 2022 reached a total of 5.9 million passengers, 22.8% above the levels reported in August 2019.

Compared to August 2019, passenger traffic increased by 34.8% in Colombia, 21.5% in Mexico and 11.1% in Puerto Rico. All countries of operations reported increases in both domestic and international traffic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods August 1 through August 31, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary

















August

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Mexico 2,915,346 2,669,223 3,543,252 32.7 21.5

23,564,174 18,137,183 26,079,079 43.8 10.7 Domestic Traffic 1,546,236 1,347,712 1,791,666 32.9 15.9

11,078,558 9,470,412 11,799,961 24.6 6.5 International Traffic 1,369,110 1,321,511 1,751,586 32.5 27.9

12,485,616 8,666,771 14,279,118 64.8 14.4 San Juan, Puerto Rico 815,043 935,781 905,678 (3.2) 11.1

6,501,170 6,490,941 7,086,614 9.2 9.0 Domestic Traffic 733,331 872,000 819,719 (6.0) 11.8

5,801,363 6,173,739 6,467,266 4.8 11.5 International Traffic 81,712 63,781 85,959 34.8 5.2

699,807 317,202 619,348 95.3 (11.5) Colombia 1,100,536 1,016,541 1,483,764 46.0 34.8

7,793,748 5,897,201 10,682,141 81.1 37.1 Domestic Traffic 929,410 865,436 1,210,803 39.9 30.3

6,591,052 5,036,353 8,922,406 77.2 35.4 International Traffic 171,126 151,105 272,961 80.6 59.5

1,202,696 860,848 1,759,735 104.4 46.3 Total Traffic 4,830,925 4,621,545 5,932,694 28.4 22.8

37,859,092 30,525,325 43,847,834 43.6 15.8 Domestic Traffic 3,208,977 3,085,148 3,822,188 23.9 19.1

23,470,973 20,680,504 27,189,633 31.5 15.8 International Traffic 1,621,948 1,536,397 2,110,506 37.4 30.1

14,388,119 9,844,821 16,658,201 69.2 15.8



























Mexico Passenger Traffic















August

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 1,546,236 1,347,712 1,791,666 32.9 15.9

11,078,558 9,470,412 11,799,961 24.6 6.5 CUN Cancun 867,640 824,710 1,072,363 30.0 23.6

6,001,677 5,814,426 6,749,418 16.1 12.5 CZM Cozumel 17,655 23,963 23,284 (2.8) 31.9

136,407 102,552 115,228 12.4 (15.5) HUX Huatulco 74,618 55,589 79,472 43.0 6.5

523,054 400,251 587,232 46.7 12.3 MID Merida 218,032 161,810 254,273 57.1 16.6

1,683,745 1,123,637 1,709,940 52.2 1.6 MTT Minatitlan 12,115 7,446 10,079 35.4 (16.8)

94,879 61,962 65,668 6.0 (30.8) OAX Oaxaca 93,255 69,083 94,729 37.1 1.6

660,885 483,276 689,559 42.7 4.3 TAP Tapachula 30,222 36,102 38,989 8.0 29.0

242,101 255,863 317,135 23.9 31.0 VER Veracruz 123,754 84,294 112,382 33.3 (9.2)

925,202 643,342 803,336 24.9 (13.2) VSA Villahermosa 108,945 84,715 106,095 25.2 (2.6)

810,608 585,103 762,445 30.3 (5.9) International Traffic 1,369,110 1,321,511 1,751,586 32.5 27.9

12,485,616 8,666,771 14,279,118 64.8 14.4 CUN Cancun 1,301,415 1,237,207 1,653,404 33.6 27.0

11,781,655 8,129,187 13,467,783 65.7 14.3 CZM Cozumel 20,700 28,766 39,035 35.7 88.6

277,507 243,899 348,794 43.0 25.7 HUX Huatulco 2,366 2,438 2,165 (11.2) (8.5)

106,685 18,083 64,240 255.3 (39.8) MID Merida 17,541 20,574 23,579 14.6 34.4

143,676 120,920 172,912 43.0 20.3 MTT Minatitlan 864 815 1,562 91.7 80.8

5,480 4,080 8,262 102.5 50.8 OAX Oaxaca 15,739 14,098 18,070 28.2 14.8

100,345 73,927 126,533 71.2 26.1 TAP Tapachula 1,517 2,464 1,736 (29.5) 14.4

9,468 7,192 9,372 30.3 (1.0) VER Veracruz 6,871 10,512 9,464 (10.0) 37.7

46,552 51,764 62,573 20.9 34.4 VSA Villahermosa 2,097 4,637 2,571 (44.6) 22.6

14,248 17,719 18,649 5.2 30.9 Traffic Total Mexico 2,915,346 2,669,223 3,543,252 32.7 21.5

23,564,174 18,137,183 26,079,079 43.8 10.7 CUN Cancun 2,169,055 2,061,917 2,725,767 32.2 25.7

17,783,332 13,943,613 20,217,201 45.0 13.7 CZM Cozumel 38,355 52,729 62,319 18.2 62.5

413,914 346,451 464,022 33.9 12.1 HUX Huatulco 76,984 58,027 81,637 40.7 6.0

629,739 418,334 651,472 55.7 3.5 MID Merida 235,573 182,384 277,852 52.3 17.9

1,827,421 1,244,557 1,882,852 51.3 3.0 MTT Minatitlan 12,979 8,261 11,641 40.9 (10.3)

100,359 66,042 73,930 11.9 (26.3) OAX Oaxaca 108,994 83,181 112,799 35.6 3.5

761,230 557,203 816,092 46.5 7.2 TAP Tapachula 31,739 38,566 40,725 5.6 28.3

251,569 263,055 326,507 24.1 29.8 VER Veracruz 130,625 94,806 121,846 28.5 (6.7)

971,754 695,106 865,909 24.6 (10.9) VSA Villahermosa 111,042 89,352 108,666 21.6 (2.1)

824,856 602,822 781,094 29.6 (5.3)



Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)















August

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 SJU Total 815,043 935,781 905,678 (3.2) 11.1

6,501,170 6,490,941 7,086,614 9.2 9.0 Domestic Traffic 733,331 872,000 819,719 (6.0) 11.8

5,801,363 6,173,739 6,467,266 4.8 11.5 International Traffic 81,712 63,781 85,959 34.8 5.2

699,807 317,202 619,348 95.3 (11.5)





























Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan























August

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 929,410 865,436 1,210,803 39.9 30.3

6,591,052 5,036,353 8,922,406 77.2 35.4 MDE Rionegro 681,701 620,779 905,638 45.9 32.8

4,782,801 3,467,579 6,611,937 90.7 38.2 EOH Medellin 100,487 95,201 113,985 19.7 13.4

708,345 595,592 815,244 36.9 15.1 MTR Monteria 87,511 100,086 134,785 34.7 54.0

647,864 632,739 1,029,932 62.8 59.0 APO Carepa 19,548 19,647 22,887 16.5 17.1

143,361 131,589 185,984 41.3 29.7 UIB Quibdo 32,500 27,027 32,160 19.0 (1.0)

246,693 183,534 230,624 25.7 (6.5) CZU Corozal 7,663 2,696 1,348 (50.0) (82.4)

61,988 25,320 48,685 92.3 (21.5) International Traffic 171,126 151,105 272,961 80.6 59.5

1,202,696 860,848 1,759,735 104.4 46.3 MDE Rionegro 171,126 151,105 272,961 80.6 59.5

1,202,696 860,848 1,759,735 104.4 46.3 EOH Medellin





















MTR Monteria





















APO Carepa





















UIB Quibdo





















CZU Corozal





















Traffic Total Colombia 1,100,536 1,016,541 1,483,764 46.0 34.8

7,793,748 5,897,201 10,682,141 81.1 37.1 MDE Rionegro 852,827 771,884 1,178,599 52.7 38.2

5,985,497 4,328,427 8,371,672 93.4 39.9 EOH Medellin 100487 95,201 113,985 19.7 13.4

708,345 595,592 815,244 36.9 15.1 MTR Monteria 87,511 100,086 134,785 34.7 54.0

647,864 632,739 1,029,932 62.8 59.0 APO Carepa 19,548 19,647 22,887 16.5 17.1

143,361 131,589 185,984 41.3 29.7 UIB Quibdo 32,500 27,027 32,160 19.0 (1.0)

246,693 183,534 230,624 25.7 (6.5) CZU Corozal 7,663 2,696 1,348 (50.0) (82.4)

61,988 25,320 48,685 92.3 (21.5)



























About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

View original content:

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.