Bonobos is 'Famous for Fit' with Nick Kroll in New Fall Campaign

Bonobos is 'Famous for Fit' with Nick Kroll in New Fall Campaign

When You Put on a Better Fit, You Put on a Show

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonobos, the menswear brand that started with a perfect pair of chinos, introduces its new Fall 2022 campaign featuring celebrated actor, comedian, and producer, Nick Kroll.

Bonobos Logo (PRNewswire)

In a homage to television programming of yesteryear, the viewer follows Kroll as he finds himself (barely) breaking a sweat in a fitness/workout infomercial, answering tough questions from a surprisingly familiar talk show host and even posing in some steamy late night programming - viewers can text the number in the spot for a fun surprise too.

Kroll fits into a number of roles professionally – from co-creating, producing, and performing in Netflix's animated series "Big Mouth", to co-starring in the critically acclaimed Broadway show, "Oh, Hello" and being featured in Olivia Wilde's upcoming film, "Don't Worry Darling." In the same way, he finds himself in the perfect fitting Bonobos pants, no matter the scenario. With up to five fits to choose from, each pant style moves with your body – from the Slim Taper fit, for those who want a little extra hug in their calf, to Athletic Fit, for the guy who never skips leg day, to those who want something in-between.

"Bonobos has always been, and will always be focused on finding your best fit," says David Sasson, Chief Operating Officer at Bonobos. "Our campaign showcases the jolt of joy and confidence you feel when you not only look good, but also fit well in the clothes you wear; and our friend Nick certainly emulates that energy."

"This is such a natural fit, just like their line of pants...LOL LOL LOL LOL," joked Kroll. "Bonobos politely asked me never to repeat such a lame joke or say LOL that many times," he continued. "Now, I've probably caused irreparable harm to our relationship - which is a shame, because I genuinely like wearing their clothes."

In addition to pants, the campaign features key items from Bonobos's Fall 2022 line that are perfect for the modern guy — from tuxedos for your friend's nth rescheduled wedding, Riviera short sleeve shirts for crisp 90 degree Fall days, to performance t-shirts comfortable for watching the game on the couch or in a crowded bar.

The campaign will run digitally on web, social media and paid social, through linear TV and OTT and will be featured prominently in Bonobos Guideshop locations across the United States from September 6 through mid-November. The creative concept was developed and produced in partnership with Transport New York.

Pieces featured in the 'Famous for Fit' Campaign include:

Fitness Infomercial

Bonobos Jetsetter Performance Tee in White and Stretch Washed Chino 2.0 in Fall Leaf

Talk Show

Bonobos Italian Stretch Wool Flannel Suit in Sage Green and Washable Merino Mock Neck Sweater in Olive

Love Hotline

Bonobos Stretch Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt in Eastling Floral and Stretch Washed Chino 2.0 in Pink Salmon

MISC



Bonobos Stretch Denim Shirt in Bleach Wash and Stretch Washed Chino 2.0 in Pageant Blue

Bonobos Velvet Tuxedo Blazer in Dark Gold and Capstone Italian Wool Tuxedo Pant in Black

Link to Press Kit: HERE

About Bonobos:

Bonobos began in 2007 as a solution to a problem: finding pants that actually fit. What first started out as a company designing chinos with a better-fitting curved waistband, has since expanded to include a full wardrobe of functional, stylish, better-fitting men's clothing, for every guy, for every occasion, with clothes available to order online and to try on at any one of our Guideshop locations.

Bonobos wants to give every guy the chance to feel good about his own fit, to feel as comfortable in his clothes as he is in his own skin, to have confidence in his place in the world, and to use that confidence to help others along the way. Because we believe in a world where all men fit. Check out more at www.Bonobos.com.

About Walmart:

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

Nick Kroll for Bonobos (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bonobos