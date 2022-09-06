New Experience Senior Living housing development coming to Tampa in 2022

ESL announces seventh community in Florida & fourth on Gulf Coast

DENVER, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently ranked as one of the hottest housing markets in the nation by Zillow, Tampa, Fla., is growing exponentially. Experience Senior Living (ESL) is meeting the demand for housing with a new development that will begin construction in late 2022. The Gallery at South Tampa will be ESL's seventh community in Florida and fourth on the Gulf Coast. The new community will be located at 5049 Bell Shoals Road, Valrico, Fla.

Once complete, the 240,613-square-foot community will consist of 202 homes including 30 independent living cottages, 89 independent living apartment homes, 45 assisted living apartment homes and 38 memory care suites. With amenities such as a professional beauty salon, fitness room, pickleball court, saltwater outdoor pool, screened-in patios, movie theater, a full bar as well as multiple dining venues and activities areas, this new ESL property is designed to stimulate socialization, support physical activity, and encourage learning. Additional services such as 24/7 nursing staff, moving coordination, chauffeured transportation and on-site concierge expertise are also provided to simplify life.

"Experience Senior Living is excited to bring our services to Hillsborough County with the development of The Gallery at South Tampa," says Phill Barklow, president of ESL. "The 17-acre site allowed us to design a truly unique community with different product types, appealing to a wider range of residents. We have carefully curated the location of the buildings to preserve the large oak trees throughout the campus, allowing for walking paths and privacy that residents desire. This is, of course, in addition to local art that will be installed throughout. Residents and family will be enjoying food from our multiple dining venues including our fish house. We look forward to continuing to create communities with purpose by bringing another exclusive offering to the Sunshine State."

