Sharecare launches self-service software platform to enable independent decentralized clinical research

Next generation of Smart Omix by Sharecare introduces scalable SaaS-based solution to empower independent researchers, clinicians, and academic institutions to conduct digitally enabled research studies

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced the evolution of Smart Omix by Sharecare, its proprietary digital clinical research solution that enables real-world data collection and digital biomarker creation through mobile research studies. By expanding Smart Omix's capabilities, Sharecare not only broadens the scope of its opportunity in life sciences beyond the point of commercialization but also plays an important role in advancing relevance, equity, and data integrity in clinical research across the healthcare continuum.

Building on Sharecare's work with leading life science companies to conduct decentralized custom research studies, the new intuitive software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform is purpose-built to address technological, economic, and talent barriers to remote observational studies more commonly encountered by members of the research community, in particular underserved independent and academic clinicians and researchers. The web-based Smart Omix platform is a no-code solution that gives researchers the ability to conduct studies independently; enabling them to design, launch, manage, and analyze clinical studies through a simple, easily accessible, self-service interface, and eliminating the need for design and engineering expertise to build and launch their studies.

"Smart Omix is designed for researchers by researchers to make high-quality, rigorous real-world data studies an accessible reality across the field – whether led from within a pharmaceutical company or by a 'citizen scientist' aiming to learn more about a condition," said Zeenia Framroze, Sharecare's vice president of strategy and operations for Smart Omix. "By combining a SaaS model and decentralized research methodologies, Smart Omix presents untapped and exceptional potential to aid in the democratization of research in a digital-first world."

With a tiered, license-based pricing model, Smart Omix enables all researchers – clinicians, academicians, students, and scientists – to implement a cost-effective solution that serves their independent research needs – from prototyping a study for Institutional Review Board approval to the full execution of a clinical study – for any length of time. Within the self-service platform, easy-to-use tools allow researchers to establish and manage processes for electronic informed consent (eConsent) and adherence-based compensation, build and refine study protocols, and gather electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePROs). Studies can be launched with participants through the companion app, Smart Omix by Sharecare – available for download in the App Store and Google Play – which enables researchers to conduct their studies and collect rich real-world data via smartphone.

By decentralizing clinical research, Smart Omix replaces brick-and-mortar trial sites, capitalizing on the efficiency and scalability of digital studies while also addressing socioeconomic barriers to patient and consumer participation such as transportation needs and time away from work. The platform also supports a transparent, user-friendly participant experience that engages individuals as they utilize their own devices to self-report and visualize their data, while allowing them to observe their own health metrics day-to-day and, with their consent, inform their care teams about their health status. To date, leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, including UCB, have used Smart Omix to advance relevance, equity, and data integrity in research across various disease states through smartphone-based bespoke studies.

"At UCB, our ambition is to deliver targeted solutions that can improve outcomes for people living with rare conditions, and real-world research – especially in these small patient populations – is critical," said Colin Lake, global head of digital transformation, neurology, at UCB. "We initially commissioned Sharecare to conduct a custom study using Smart Omix on mobile devices to see how we might develop objective symptom measures for people living with myasthenia gravis, a rare neuromuscular disease. We congratulate them on the public release of the full Smart Omix platform."

For more information about conducting research studies with Smart Omix by Sharecare, visit sharecare.com/smartomix.

