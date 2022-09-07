Biosion, Inc. Appoints Dr. Rakesh Dixit, ADC Thought Leader, to Advisory Board

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosion, Inc. ("Biosion"), a global R&D biotechnology company, today announced the appointment of Rakesh Dixit, Ph.D., DABT to its Advisory Board to advance Antibody Drug-Conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in Biosion's pipeline. Dr. Dixit is a highly accomplished leader and scientist as evidenced by being awarded the "One Hundred Most Influential People in the Pharmaceutical Industry" and most prestigious "Long-Standing Contributions to the ADC Field" at the 2020 World ADC Awards, hosted by the ADC Review Journal of Antibody Drug-Conjugates.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Dixit to Biosion's Advisory Board," said Hugh Davis, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, and President of Biosion USA, Inc. "Dr. Dixit's background as a thought leader in ADC drug development and platform technologies will be invaluable to us as we advance our pipeline of next generation biologics to address resistant and residual disease of solid tumors."

"I'm delighted to work with the team at Biosion to bolster their mission to deliver breakthrough therapeutics to patients globally." said Rakesh Dixit, Ph.D., DABT. "Biosion's SynTracer™ internalization platform is uniquely positioned to deliver fit-for-purpose monoclonal antibodies for ADC candidates, a next generation approach to targeting cancer."

Dr. Dixit is an accomplished executive, inventor, and scientist with over 30 years of success with top biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Medimmune, and AstraZeneca. In his career spanning over 30 years in the biopharmaceutical industry, he was a key contributor to successful approval of biotherapeutics, including five biologics (e.g., antibodies, immunotoxins) and four small molecule pharmaceuticals. Dr. Dixit was honored in 2020 by the World ADC Forum with its most prestigious award of Long Standing Contributor to ADCs. Dr. Dixit currently serves as President and CEO of Bionavigen, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in consulting and drug hunting for biologic, cell and gene therapy and small molecule drug development. He is also President and CSO of Regio Biosciences, an AstraZeneca Spinoff company.

Biosion is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing antibody-based therapies to improve patient outcomes for the treatment of immune and oncologic diseases. Established in 2017, Biosion has built a pipeline of innovative biologics through its internally derived proprietary technologies including the H³ antibody discovery platform, SynTracer™ HT endocytosis platform, and Flexibody™ bispecific platform. Biosion's lead asset, BSI-045B (anti-TSLP mAb), is currently in phase-II for severe asthma and phase-I for atopic dermatitis. Biosion and partners have plans to progress the immune-oncology and antibody drug conjugate-based portfolio into clinical trials for oncology indications over the next year. Biosion has operations in the US, Australia, and China. To learn more about Biosion, please go to www.biosion.com.





