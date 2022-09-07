Green Clean Express Auto Wash Raises $5,200 to Benefit Hampton Roads Area Non-Profit Organizations

HAMPTON ROADS, Va., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Clean Express Auto Wash proudly announces the donation of $5,237.69 to the Suffolk Youth Athletic Association and Tidewater Arts Outreach. Donations were collected from Green Clean customers during the company's recent simultaneous grand openings at 2825 Godwin Blvd. in Suffolk and 3401 N. Military Highway in Norfolk, Virginia. ChemQuest, an industry leading car wash chemical products and service provider for Green Clean, generously donated $2,000 toward the grand total.

Throughout the 10-day Grand Opening, Green Clean Express Auto Wash offered a free signature "Clean Extreme" car wash ($20 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation. Green Clean's Suffolk location raised $2,607.97 for the Suffolk Youth Athletic Association, to assist in their mission of providing a safe and positive sporting experience for area youth and communities. Green Clean's Norfolk location raised $2,629.72 for Tidewater Arts Outreach, to further their goal of bringing joy to older adults and those living in isolating circumstances through engagement with the arts. Overall, the Company gave away more than 2,061 free car washes at a retail value of more than $40,320.

"We are grateful that we have the privilege through each of our Grand Openings to assist so many in the Hampton Roads community," said Shawn Everett, Green Clean Express Auto Wash Founder. "From young kids having an opportunity to play an organized sport for the first time, to an elderly couple experiencing the joys of gathering with others to take an art class, we strive to have a positive impact on everyone we encounter."

Green Clean Express currently operates 14 locations throughout Hampton Roads, Charlottesville and Richmond, Virginia, and Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The company has an additional 2 locations currently under construction, with more locations pending announcement.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts is the parent company of five award-winning, express car wash locations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. Express Wash Concepts currently operates more than 72+ locations with 850+ employees. For more information, visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

