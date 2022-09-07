ICONIC NEW YORK RESTAURANT PHILIPPE CHOW ANNOUNCES U.S. AND GLOBAL EXPANSION

The Celebrity Favorite Will Bring Its Sought-After Brand of Beijing-Style Cuisine to Washington, D.C. and the Middle East

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abraham Merchant and Richard Cohn, co-founders of Merchants Hospitality, a leading hospitality company with expertise in investment, development, ownership, and management, announces today the U.S. and global expansion of their renowned restaurant brand Philippe Chow.

To kick off the ambitious plans, Philippe Chow is set to debut its first location outside of New York (and third outpost of the brand) in Washington, D.C. in Late 2022/Early 2023. Shortly thereafter, the brand will make its foray into the Middle East—with its first global location slated to open in December 2022 in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Four additional locations are confirmed to open throughout KSA in 2023 and 2024—in AlUla, Jeddah, The Red Sea, and Al Kobar.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Philippe Chow both here in the United States and overseas," says Abraham Merchant, president and CEO of Philippe Chow. "Our hope is to give newcomers and fans across the globe a taste of Chef Chow's renowned style of elevated Chinese cuisine, alongside the unparalleled service and ambiance that we pride ourselves in."

In addition to the six confirmed future locations, Philippe Chow is in active discussions on expansion opportunities throughout the U.S.—targeting markets from across the country including Miami, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, Dallas, and Chicago. A third NYC location in Rockefeller Center is under negotiation. On a global scale, the brand has its eyes set on taste-making cities such as London, Tel Aviv, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, and Mumbai.

An iconic restaurant for almost two decades, Philippe Chow's first, and now flagship, location opened in Uptown Manhattan in 2005. Since then, the restaurant remained an undisputed favorite among New York City's power crowd—including athletes, musicians and film stars—who crave Chef Chow's interpretation on traditional Chinese cuisine.

Known for his modern, flavorful, and theatrical style, Chef Philippe Chow—the brand's visionary and namesake—is world-renowned for his lavish, Beijing-style dishes and pioneered the way for fine-dining Chinese cuisine in the U.S.

Philippe Chow has consistently received top culinary accolades through the years, including "Best Peking Duck" from the NY Observer and "Best in Chinese" by Zagat.

"We're always looking for dynamic locations with discerning diners, and look forward to the continued expansion of the Philippe Chow brand," says Merchant.

