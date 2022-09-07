InventHelp Inventor Develops Dog Hydration Accessory (SDB-1653)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a processor of pet food at a family-owned company and I care about pet health and safety. It is super easy for dogs to get dehydrated and I thought there should be a way for a dog to drink water when needed during a walk and without assistance from the pet owner, so I invented the NUTRO PACK," said an inventor, from Chula Vista, Calif. "My design helps to prevent the dog from becoming dehydrated and it could provide a more healthy, fun and active life."

The invention provides an effective way for a pet dog to stay hydrated during a walking excursion. In doing so, it enables the dog to obtain water on his own at any time during the walk. It also eliminates the need for the pet owner to carry an extra water bottle, bowl, etc. As a result, it provides added convenience and peace of mind and it keeps pets safe outdoors, especially in areas without nearby water or fountains. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for pet dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

