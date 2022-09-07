InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Food Cover (SCO-221)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had a BBQ and had trouble keeping the flies away from all the food on the table," said the inventor from Manteca, Calif. "I thought of this idea to help create a covering that would protect the food on the entire table from all types of insects."

She created TABLE TOPPER that helps protect foods from insects while eating outdoors. This cover would allow food to be readily available without flies and other insects hovering over and transferring germs. No tools would be required for assembly for this foldable and portable design. Additionally, this could improve sanitary conditions while in the backyard, at a picnic, camping and more.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SCO-221, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

