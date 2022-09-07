Rhythm Management Group Recognized by Inc. Magazine as One of America's Top 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies

Company Achieves Remarkable 410% 3-Year Growth Rate to Earn National Recognition

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhythm Management Group is proud to announce that Inc. Magazine has recently recognized the company as one of the country's fastest-growing private companies, ranking #1,559 in the annual Inc. 5000 list.

(PRNewsfoto/Rhythm Management Group) (PRNewswire)

The Inc. 5000 list is a prestigious ranking of America's most successful companies. Rhythm Management Group was recognized for their remarkable 410% 3-year growth rate, which places the company among the elite businesses within the Health Product category.

"As a proven leader in remote monitoring solutions, we have a long track record of delivering some of the most innovative technology and customer service within the industry. Every day, we are helping medical practices, hospitals and health systems provide better care and streamline their workflows." said Rhonda Bray, CEO and Founder. "Our dedication and commitment to making patient care better and more rewarding for physicians and their patients is the foundation for all that we do. It is an absolute honor for our team to be recognized for the consistent and significant growth that we are experiencing."

According to Inc. Magazine, the 2022 Inc. 5000 winners have not only been successful from a business perspective, but they have also demonstrated continued resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the significant impact of Covid-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "We are thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

The Inc. 5000 award is yet another significant accomplishment for the woman-founded and minority-owned company which was founded in 2011. In addition to several new product launches, the company was previously recognized for their fast growth by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and continues to partner with hospitals, medical groups, and physician practices across the country.

About Rhythm Management Group.

Founded by experienced clinicians who care deeply about delivering exceptional remote monitoring services, Rhythm connects your organization to more patients, more optimal monitoring, more actionable data, and more reimbursement. For over a decade, we've helped practices and health systems create, improve, and scale their remote monitoring programs, providing compassionate services to more than 85,000 patients across the country. Whether you need a full-service solution or technology alone, we can engage more patients in your program, streamline your workflows, and deliver timely, critical insights to your physicians, so you can care for more people with fewer resources. For more information visit https://www.myrhythmnow.com/.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For More Information

John Gonda

616-309-4888

jgonda@sage-growth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rhythm Management Group