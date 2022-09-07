TTEC Digital Selected by King's Facilities Management to Support Digital Transformation Journey

Selected as development partner for Microsoft Dynamics 365 digital transformation initiatives

LONDON and DENVER, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest, global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, was selected by KCH Interventional Facilities Management LLP (KCH) as a Microsoft development partner to enable its digital transformation.

TTEC Digital's deep healthcare expertise will enable KCH to accelerate its digital transformation through Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform to deliver operational efficiencies and provide world class patient experiences.

"TTEC Digital is proud to have been selected as a partner by KCH to drive their digital transformation," said Mahadevan Meikum, Head of TTEC Digital, EMEA. "The vision for our work together will augment KCH's value to healthcare providers across the UK, delivering improved outcomes and patient experiences."

KCH cited TTEC Digital's strong Microsoft credentials, deep healthcare expertise, and decades of experience in delivering world-class digital solutions on the Microsoft Dynamics platform as the primary reasons for moving forward with this strategic initiative with the Company.

TTEC Digital is a long-time Microsoft Gold Partner and for the sixth consecutive year was recently named Microsoft's Inner Circle partner for its industry-leading cloud, business applications, analytics and AI solutions. TTEC Digital was also named the global Dynamics 365 Marketing 2021 partner of the year and Dynamics 365 Customer Insights 2021 finalist.

A limited liability partnership owned by Kings College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, KCH supplies healthcare support services. KCH partners with healthcare providers to deliver world class patient care, with all profits reinvested in the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS).

TTEC Digital brings a wealth of Microsoft experience and expertise, being one of the first to market in Microsoft technologies including Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, omnichannel capabilities in Dynamics 365 Customer Service, Cloud for Healthcare and real-time customer journey orchestration capabilities in Dynamics 365 Marketing.

