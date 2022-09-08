Allermi Launches First and Only Customized, Multi-Ingredient Nasal Spray to Offer Relief to Millions of Allergy Sufferers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allermi announced today that its direct-to-patient telehealth service to provide customized multi-ingredient nasal sprays for the relief of allergy symptoms is now available. Unlike typical allergy treatments, Allermi nasal sprays contain multiple active ingredients, customized for each patient's symptoms and severity. The company's launch is fueled by a $1.25M pre-seed round led by Lucas Venture Group.

Nasal allergy, also known as hay fever or allergic rhinitis, is a chronic disease affecting 1 in 3 people. Symptoms include stuffy nose, runny nose, itchy eyes, sneeze, post-nasal drip and cough, which can severely affect respiratory health, sleep quality and daytime productivity. "Despite an abundance of over-the-counter treatments and billions of dollars spent per year, nearly 70% of allergy sufferers are dissatisfied with available allergy medications," said Shani Bocian, CEO and Allermi Co-Founder. "There are millions of allergy sufferers who need a much better option."

"OTC remedies aren't solving the problem because they are single-ingredient, one-size-fits-all products that don't adequately address symptoms and that pose risks of potentially unsafe side effects," said Dr. Robert Bocian, a professor of Allergy-Immunology at Stanford and Allermi Co-Founder. "This results in suboptimal relief for millions of allergy sufferers who continue to experience symptoms despite taking medications." Dr. Bocian began customizing multi-ingredient nasal-spray programs for his patients over 30 years ago. His protocols are now the basis for Allermi.

At Allermi, each patient's nasal-spray formula can be adjusted as symptoms change, a unique benefit unavailable in any other allergy-care program. "Our formulas contain evidence-based combinations of 2-4 gold-standard medications at percentages suited to each patient's unique symptom and severity profile," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shuba Iyengar, who trained in Allergy-Immunology at Stanford and Harvard. "No allergy symptom relief is this comprehensive, precise or adaptable."

After completing an online intake questionnaire that is then evaluated by an Allermi allergist, patients are prescribed their customized nasal spray, delivered by mail on a monthly or on-demand basis. Each patient receives a personalized treatment plan, along with access to a dedicated care team whom patients can contact for ongoing support.

Allermi is currently available to California residents 18 and over. For a limited time, Allermi is offering a free one-month trial to new patients. To learn more and sign up, please visit www.allermi.com.

Media Contact: press@allermi.com

