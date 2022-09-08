Bachan's Completes $13 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Sonoma Brands Capital

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachan's, an authentic Japanese Barbecue Sauce brand led by founder and CEO Justin Gill, is announcing a $13 million Series A funding round led by private equity firm Sonoma Brands Capital. Existing investor Prelude Growth Partners and New Fare Partners also participated in the round, along with prominent Asian American personalities, such as RVCA founder and president, Pat Tenore, and American filmmaker, Destin Daniel Cretton. The transaction underscores strong investor confidence in Bachan's continued success and growth trajectory, and the investment will further accelerate Bachan's rapid retail expansion, team, and product innovation.

Inspired by founder Justin Gill's multi-generational family recipe, Bachan's launched in 2019 in Sebastopol, California. The brand boasts a product portfolio of four core Japanese Barbecue Sauce flavors – The Original, Hot and Spicy, Yuzu, and Gluten-Free, which are available at more than 11,000 retail doors nationwide, including Costco, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Kroger, H.E.B., Bristol Farms, Gelson's Market, The Fresh Market, Fresh Thyme, and more. Bachan's is increasing distribution with rolling out to Publix and Albertsons nationwide in the fourth quarter of this year. The Company also sells online at www.bachans.com and holds five of the top 10 best-selling BBQ sauce rankings on Amazon.com.

Named after Justin's grandmother, who is known to the family as Bachan, the Company has established a cult-like following of consumers who have adopted a versatile approach with the products, using them not only for barbecue but also as a marinade, finishing sauce, dipping sauce, stir-fry sauce, and even as salad dressing. With this funding round, Bachan's will continue to expand its distribution footprint and focus on product innovation.

"Bachan's was born out of a family recipe and family has always been at the forefront of everything we do," says founder Justin Gill. "Today, I am proud to expand our Bachan's family to include Jon Sebastiani and the team at Sonoma Brands Capital. When I decided that it was time to bring on an investor that could help grow the brand alongside our current investment partners, and best set up Bachan's to meet its full potential, I purposefully selected Sonoma based on our shared values and this partnership along with Sonoma's retail and digital expertise will be instrumental in building Bachan's into the Japanese American food brand I know it can be."

Additionally, Sonoma Brands Capital's Managing Partner Jon Sebastiani is joining Bachan's Board of Directors. "We are so proud to partner with a Sonoma County founder. Justin's mission in bringing his family recipe to life in Bachan's has been nothing short of visionary thus far, and I look forward to continuing to build on the massive retail momentum that he and his team have built," says Sebastiani. "We have been extremely impressed by the rapid adoption and distribution success that Bachan's has recently achieved, delivering impressive growth for the brand and representing the fastest growing condiments brand in the country. We are struck by the broad usage occasions that the brand's passionate following has adopted with its products over time. Bachan's caters to the preferences of the new age consumer and these consumers clearly view its products as a modern-day hot sauce, soy sauce, marinade, dressing, and even ketchup. We're finding that consumers are not only using Bachan's in their scrambled eggs or breakfast in the morning, but also as an enhancement to their bowls or vegetables for lunch, and most definitely in their everyday dinner recipes. There is significant opportunity for Bachan's to become a definitive leader in the global condiments category and we look forward to working with Justin and the team."

Since its launch, Bachan's has demonstrated an impressive growth trajectory and Sonoma Brands Capital, along with Prelude Growth Partners, New Fare Partners, and the rest of the individual investors look forward to supporting the company as it capitalizes on the growing sauces and condiments category, expands into additional key retailers, and becomes a defining pantry staple as the first and only Japanese Barbecue Sauce brand in the country.

